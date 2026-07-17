SmartCrowd secures record Dh19.3 million offer for Dubai Hills villa

5-bedroom SmartCrowd Flip on track to break Sidra’s sales record by 31% before renovation
SmartCrowd, the MENA region’s first digital real estate investment platform, has accepted an Dh19.3 million offer for a five-bedroom villa currently undergoing renovation in Sidra 3, Dubai Hills Estate.
The villa forms part of SmartCrowd’s Flip investment strategy, which gives investors collective access to undervalued properties, renovation and resale opportunities across Dubai.
Once completed, the transaction will set a new record across the wider Sidra community, surpassing Sidra 3’s previous high of Dh14.7 million by 31% while the villa is still undergoing renovation.
“Dubai’s support for investment and innovation has created the right environment for models like ours to grow. Our focus is on building on that momentum through strong design, renovation and execution,” said Riz Ahmed, CEO of SmartCrowd.
The Sidra 3 offer follows SmartCrowd’s record-breaking Canal Cove Flip on Palm Jumeirah, which sold for Dh24 million, around 30 per cent above the community’s previous sales record, and delivered investors a net return of 25 per cent.
Ahmed commented: “After breaking a record on Palm Jumeirah by over 30% in our last flip, I'm proud that we've done it again in Dubai Hills, both times selling before the project is even completed. We’ve now renovated and flipped more than Dh400 million in Dubai, with market-beating returns every time.”
SmartCrowd acquired the property for Dh12 million after identifying it as an overlooked asset with significant potential. At the time of acquisition, it was the lowest priced five-bedroom villa available in Sidra. The team then developed and managed a complete renovation plan designed to reimagine the villa as a distinctive luxury home.
Ahmed explained: “Buying well gave us the right foundation, but the value was created through everything that followed. Every decision, from the layout and design to the finishes, was focused on creating a home that buyers would recognise as genuinely exceptional and support the best possible outcome for our investors. Securing a record offer before the renovation is even complete shows that buyers could already see the quality and potential of what was being created.”
The property is currently being transformed by Malek Project Developments, with interiors by Amico Design Company. The renovation includes a complete redesign of the layout, interiors and finishes, with the remaining works now underway.
“In Dubai’s luxury villa market, quality is what ultimately sets a property apart,” said Elias Saba, CEO of Malek Project Developments. “That means maintaining the same high standards across every stage of the renovation, including the details buyers may never see but will appreciate in the finished home.”
The Dh19.3 million offer represents an increase of Dh7.3 million on SmartCrowd’s original acquisition price, before accounting for renovation, transaction and other associated costs. It also highlights the strength of demand for thoughtfully renovated properties that offer buyers something distinct from the wider market.
“This is exactly what our Flip strategy is designed to do,” said Ahmed. “We’ve become experts at identifying the potential in older villas and apartments and transforming them into one-of-a-kind homes that create a market of their own.”
The final reveal of the completed villa will take place once the remaining renovation works are finished.
If the property is already breaking records while still under renovation, the finished result is expected to set a new benchmark for luxury homes within the community.
To date, SmartCrowd Flips have delivered an average net ROI of 28 per cent over an average holding period of 15 months.