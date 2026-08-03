Private deal for a six-bedroom home surpassed the previous Dh58 million ready-villa record
Dubai: A six-bedroom villa has sold for Dh110 million in the highest residential transaction recorded at Jumeirah Golf Estates, nearly doubling the community’s previous benchmark for a completed home.
The private transaction, completed by BXB Estates and negotiated by managing partner Alfie Tabrez, surpassed the earlier record of Dh58 million for a ready villa in the Dubai residential community.
The property was never offered publicly and had already been spoken for when it was shown to the eventual buyer as an example of BCI Fitout’s workmanship.
The client expressed an interest in acquiring the residence after viewing it, prompting private negotiations that resulted in the Dh110 million sale.
The residence offers 21,714 square feet of built-up area on a 15,873-square-foot plot, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Its interior includes four living lounges, a home office, bar lounge, private cinema and rooftop terrace, alongside a dedicated wellness area containing a gym, sauna, treatment suite and hairdressing room.
The transaction was completed amid wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty across the region, with demand continuing at the highest end of Dubai’s residential market.
“Even amid regional uncertainty, the world's wealthiest individuals continue to choose Dubai because they believe in its leadership, vision and long-term future. Demand at the very top of the market remains incredibly resilient, and exceptional homes will always command exceptional values,” Tabrez said.