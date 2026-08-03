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Dubai villa sells for Dh110m, nearly doubling Jumeirah Golf Estates record

Private deal for a six-bedroom home surpassed the previous Dh58 million ready-villa record

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai villa sells for Dh110m, nearly doubling Jumeirah Golf Estates record

Dubai: A six-bedroom villa has sold for Dh110 million in the highest residential transaction recorded at Jumeirah Golf Estates, nearly doubling the community’s previous benchmark for a completed home.

The private transaction, completed by BXB Estates and negotiated by managing partner Alfie Tabrez, surpassed the earlier record of Dh58 million for a ready villa in the Dubai residential community.

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A home that was never listed

The property was never offered publicly and had already been spoken for when it was shown to the eventual buyer as an example of BCI Fitout’s workmanship.

The client expressed an interest in acquiring the residence after viewing it, prompting private negotiations that resulted in the Dh110 million sale.

Inside the Dh110 million villa

The residence offers 21,714 square feet of built-up area on a 15,873-square-foot plot, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Its interior includes four living lounges, a home office, bar lounge, private cinema and rooftop terrace, alongside a dedicated wellness area containing a gym, sauna, treatment suite and hairdressing room.

Dubai’s ultra-prime market

The transaction was completed amid wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty across the region, with demand continuing at the highest end of Dubai’s residential market.

“Even amid regional uncertainty, the world's wealthiest individuals continue to choose Dubai because they believe in its leadership, vision and long-term future. Demand at the very top of the market remains incredibly resilient, and exceptional homes will always command exceptional values,” Tabrez said.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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