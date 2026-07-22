High-value deal comes as ultra-prime homes continue attracting wealthy global buyers
Dubai: A luxury off-plan apartment in Dubai has sold for Dh166.07 million, reflecting the sustained demand for ultra-prime homes in the emirate.
According to data from the Dubai Land Department's Dubai REST application, the apartment is located in Jumeirah Second within the Aman Residences Dubai development.
The property spans 10,021.39 square feet, with an average price exceeding Dh16,572 per square foot.
The sale comes as Dubai's luxury property market has shown a marked divergence during the first half of 2026 between villas and apartments in the segment valued above Dh36.7 million (around $10 million).
While villas continued to lead growth in both transaction volumes and values, luxury apartments maintained strong pricing in established locations and branded residential developments, reflecting continued demand for premium addresses.
The ultra-luxury segment recorded 269 transactions worth Dh16.57 billion during the first six months of 2026, representing year-on-year increases of 11.2 per cent in the number of deals and 11.5 per cent in total value compared with the same period in 2025.
Dubai's luxury property market also posted robust annual growth last year, recording 6,668 luxury property sales worth approximately Dh143.8 billion, up from 4,735 transactions valued at Dh99.3 billion in 2024. That represented annual growth of 41 per cent in transaction volumes and 45 per cent in total value.
Separately, Dubai recorded Dh2.05 billion in total real estate transactions on the day across 803 deals, including property sales exceeding Dh1.44 billion through 611 transactions, according to Dubai REST data.
Residential units accounted for 539 sales, alongside 44 building transactions and 28 land sales. Ready property sales totalled Dh587.06 million across 180 transactions, comprising 134 residential units, 18 buildings and 28 land plots.
Off-plan sales reached Dh857.41 million through 431 transactions, including 405 residential units and 26 building sales, highlighting the continued strength of Dubai's development pipeline and investor appetite for new projects.