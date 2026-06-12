Dubai: Dubai property buyers who entered the market during the post-Covid recovery have seen advertised sale prices climb by as much as 153% in some of the emirate’s most sought-after communities, according to new analysis from Bayut.

The UAE property portal compared average advertised prices per square foot in May 2021 with April 2026 using its proprietary Price Index. The data shows that prices across key Dubai communities have risen by between 41% and 153%, reflecting the scale of gains made by buyers who moved during a period of market caution.

“Looking back at May 2021, the market was still recovering from the impact of Covid-19, and many buyers were understandably cautious. However, those who entered the market at that time have seen significant gains across several of Dubai’s most established and emerging communities," said Fibha Ahmed, VP of Sales at Bayut. "The current environment is different, but the underlying lesson remains relevant: uncertainty can create opportunity for buyers who are guided by data, long-term fundamentals and a clear understanding of market value.”

The combined data shows a market that has delivered strong five-year gains across established communities while continuing to attract large-ticket off-plan investment. Buyers are still watching regional risks and price levels, but Dubai’s long-term appeal remains tied to prime supply, infrastructure growth, investor confidence and demand from residents looking for homes that can hold value over time.

“Dubai’s property market has repeatedly shown its ability to recover, recalibrate and move forward with strength," Fibha added. "What matters in moments like these is not reacting emotionally, but using the right information to identify where genuine value exists. Tools such as Bayut’s Price Index, Dubai Transactions and TruEstimate™ are designed to give buyers, sellers and investors the clarity they need to make informed decisions.”

Bayut said the findings come at a time when regional uncertainty has prompted some buyers to take a more cautious approach. Previous periods of hesitation, however, have also created opportunities for buyers who relied on pricing data, assessed fundamentals and acted before momentum returned.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.