New data shows price gains of up to 153% across key Dubai communities
Dubai: Dubai property buyers who entered the market during the post-Covid recovery have seen advertised sale prices climb by as much as 153% in some of the emirate’s most sought-after communities, according to new analysis from Bayut.
The UAE property portal compared average advertised prices per square foot in May 2021 with April 2026 using its proprietary Price Index. The data shows that prices across key Dubai communities have risen by between 41% and 153%, reflecting the scale of gains made by buyers who moved during a period of market caution.
Jumeirah Islands recorded the strongest increase, with advertised prices rising from Dh1,523 per square foot in May 2021 to Dh3,844 in April 2026, marking a 153% jump. Jumeirah Golf Estates followed with a 119% increase, while Jumeirah Lake Towers recorded growth of 115% over the same period.
Established family communities saw some of the strongest price growth, showing how end-user demand has supported long-term value across Dubai’s residential market.
The Meadows recorded a 110% increase, while The Springs rose by 109%. Jumeirah Park climbed 106%, with advertised prices moving from Dh1,076 to Dh2,214 per square foot. Arabian Ranches also posted a 95% increase, reinforcing the appeal of mature villa communities among families and long-term buyers.
Dubai South recorded a 92% rise, pointing to continued demand in infrastructure-led locations, while Dubai Hills Estate climbed 87%. Jumeirah Village Circle rose 84%, with advertised prices increasing from Dh827 to Dh1,521 per square foot.
“Looking back at May 2021, the market was still recovering from the impact of Covid-19, and many buyers were understandably cautious. However, those who entered the market at that time have seen significant gains across several of Dubai’s most established and emerging communities," said Fibha Ahmed, VP of Sales at Bayut. "The current environment is different, but the underlying lesson remains relevant: uncertainty can create opportunity for buyers who are guided by data, long-term fundamentals and a clear understanding of market value.”
High-demand lifestyle and waterfront locations also recorded strong gains.
Palm Jumeirah saw advertised prices rise by 83%, from Dh2,452 to Dh4,471 per square foot. Business Bay increased by 78%, while Dubai Marina rose by 67% and Downtown Dubai climbed 64%.
Bayut said the findings come at a time when regional uncertainty has prompted some buyers to take a more cautious approach. Previous periods of hesitation, however, have also created opportunities for buyers who relied on pricing data, assessed fundamentals and acted before momentum returned.
“Dubai’s property market has repeatedly shown its ability to recover, recalibrate and move forward with strength," Fibha added. "What matters in moments like these is not reacting emotionally, but using the right information to identify where genuine value exists. Tools such as Bayut’s Price Index, Dubai Transactions and TruEstimate™ are designed to give buyers, sellers and investors the clarity they need to make informed decisions.”
The latest data also points to continued strength at the upper end of the market.
Dubai developers recorded Dh4.96 billion in off-plan sales for homes priced above Dh5 million in May, according to a market analysis from Keturah based on DXBinteract data.
Villa buyers accounted for Dh2.51 billion across 184 transactions, while apartment sales reached Dh2.45 billion from 207 deals. That means 391 luxury off-plan homes were sold during the month, equal to an average of 12 homes worth more than Dh5 million changing hands every day.
The average deal value stood at Dh12.7 million per property.
The strongest villa activity came in the Dh10 million to Dh20 million bracket, where 60 transactions generated Dh834.2 million in developer off-plan sales. Another 23 villa deals worth Dh746.3 million were recorded in the Dh20 million to Dh50 million range.
Apartment sales were concentrated in the Dh5 million to Dh10 million bracket, which accounted for 158 of the 207 transactions recorded during the month.
The combined data shows a market that has delivered strong five-year gains across established communities while continuing to attract large-ticket off-plan investment. Buyers are still watching regional risks and price levels, but Dubai’s long-term appeal remains tied to prime supply, infrastructure growth, investor confidence and demand from residents looking for homes that can hold value over time.