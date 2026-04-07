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Luxury Palm Jumeirah apartment sold for Dh65.4 million

The unit is located within the Orla Infinity project by Omniyat

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai: A luxury off-plan apartment on Palm Jumeirah has been sold for Dh65.4 million, underlining continued strong demand for high-end property in the emirate despite wider regional tensions.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department’s Dubai REST platform, the apartment covers about 8,391 square feet (approximately 780 square metres), with an average price exceeding Dh7,797 per square foot, Emarat Al Youm reported.

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The unit is located within the Orla Infinity project by Omniyat, one of the latest ultra-prime developments on the iconic man-made island.

The transaction comes as Dubai’s property market continues to show resilience. By 11:22am UAE time, the total value of real estate transactions in the emirate had reached around Dh1.24 billion, with property sales accounting for more than Dh1.12 billion, thanks to the sustained activity in the sector even as geopolitical tensions persist across the Middle East.

Dubai’s luxury property segment recorded particularly strong momentum throughout 2025, supported by growing interest from high-net-worth individuals seeking stable investment destinations. 

The emirate’s investor-friendly regulatory framework, tax environment and long-term residency options have continued to reinforce its appeal among global buyers.

Market data shows that 6,668 luxury property transactions were recorded last year with a combined value of Dh143.8 billion, compared with 4,735 deals worth Dh99.3 billion in 2024. 

This represents annual growth of 41% in transaction volumes and 45% in total value.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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