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7 exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend: Brunches, Michael Jackson tributes and more

Don't stay in this weekend: From brunches to parks, here's our guide on what to do

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
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7 exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend: Brunches, Michael Jackson tributes and more
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As summer temperatures continue to climb across Dubai, many residents are trading outdoor plans for air-conditioned attractions, cinemas, cafés and entertainment venues. From thrilling rides and blockbuster films to themed brunches and football screenings, there are plenty of ways to stay cool while making the most of the weekend.

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Make a splash at Aquaventure Waterpark

Summer in Dubai isn’t complete without a visit to Aquaventure Waterpark. Located at Atlantis The Palm on Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah, the attraction is home to record-breaking slides, wave rides, lazy rivers and family-friendly experiences that make it one of the city’s most popular summer destinations.

Where: Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: From DH330

Catch In the Grey at VOX Cinemas

If you’re looking for a reason to spend a few hours indoors, In the Grey delivers plenty of action and suspense. The latest thriller combines covert operations, dangerous missions and unexpected twists, making it an ideal choice for moviegoers looking for an entertaining escape from the heat.

Where: VOX Cinemas, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Nakheel Mall

Price: From DH40

Visit the new Ounass x Aimé Leon Dore café

Dubai’s café scene has a new hotspot. The Ounass x Aimé Leon Dore collaboration has brought together fashion, coffee and design in one stylish location. Expect speciality coffee, curated interiors and plenty of photo opportunities at one of the city’s most talked-about new openings.

Where: Ounass Maison, Villa 515, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai

Price: À la carte menu

Enjoy brunch at Cherry House

For a slower-paced weekend outing, Cherry House continues to attract diners looking for good coffee, stylish interiors and an all-day menu. Whether you’re planning breakfast, brunch or an afternoon catch-up with friends, it’s one of Dubai’s most popular indoor dining spots right now.

Where: Cherry House, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai

Price: Approximately DH100–150 per person

Moonwalk into a Michael Jackson-themed weekend

Fans of the King of Pop can head to Lucky Voice for a weekend dedicated to Michael Jackson. Located inside the Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai in Barsha Heights, the venue is hosting an MJ-themed Open Mic Night, a Summer Bash Party and a themed brunch featuring karaoke, DJs and live entertainment.

Where: Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Barsha Heights

Price: Summer Bash from DH99, brunch packages from DH195

Watch the World Cup

Football fans looking for a lively match-day atmosphere can head to Belgian Beer Café at the Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai. From July 11 to July 19, the venue will transform into a dedicated football hub featuring two giant projector screens, 11 HD screens, sports-themed food specials and Belgian draught promotions. Guests can also join the FIFA Fantasy League competition for a chance to win prizes including staycations and brunch experiences.

Where: Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Barsha Heights

Price: Food and beverage packages available at the venue

Spend the day at IMG Worlds of Adventure

As the weather heats up, indoor attractions become increasingly appealing. IMG Worlds of Adventure, located in City of Arabia on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, remains one of Dubai’s biggest indoor entertainment destinations. From Marvel superheroes and Cartoon Network characters to adrenaline-filled rollercoasters, the attraction offers a full day of fun without stepping into the summer sun.

Where: IMG Worlds of Adventure, City of Arabia, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai

Price: From DH225

Whether you’re planning a family day out, a cinema trip, a coffee catch-up or a football-filled evening, Dubai has no shortage of indoor experiences to help you beat the heat this weekend. With temperatures showing no signs of slowing down, now might be the perfect time to explore some of the city’s coolest attractions.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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