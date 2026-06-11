10 things to do in UAE this weekend, from BTS to poolside escapes

If you need a slow, uncomplicated day, the pool pass at Vida Emirates Hills is exactly that. The infinity pool is quiet and sunlit, and the Dh99 entry is fully redeemable at Origins, meaning your food and drinks for the day are covered. Kids go free, and the whole thing runs from 9am to 6pm. Polished without being fussy, this is the kind of pool day you will want to repeat all summer.