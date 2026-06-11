10 things to do in UAE this weekend, from BTS to poolside escapes

From BTS screenings and World Cup fan zones to wellness events and live comedy
Dubai: From a BTS cinema event to a poolside afternoon, a Michael Jackson dance party and a sound healing session at sunrise, this weekend has something for everyone. Here is your full guide.
June 13 | VOX Cinemas UAE wide | Prices vary
The biggest K-pop event of the year is happening in cinemas across the country this Friday. BTS's homecoming concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium broadcasts live to UAE screens on June 13, which also happens to be BTS's debut anniversary. The show runs three hours and 20 minutes and features the group's signature 360-degree in-the-round stage. Several screenings at Mall of the Emirates and The Galleria Al Maryah Island are already almost full, so book now.
Where: VOX Cinemas across the UAE When: Friday, June 13, 1:45pm
Daily | Vida Emirates Hills | Dh99 per person, kids go free
If you need a slow, uncomplicated day, the pool pass at Vida Emirates Hills is exactly that. The infinity pool is quiet and sunlit, and the Dh99 entry is fully redeemable at Origins, meaning your food and drinks for the day are covered. Kids go free, and the whole thing runs from 9am to 6pm. Polished without being fussy, this is the kind of pool day you will want to repeat all summer.
Where: Origins, Vida Emirates Hills When: Daily, 9am to 6pm Price: Dh99 per person, fully redeemable, kids go free
June 11 to July 19 | HBAR, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road
HBAR at The H Dubai is going 24 hours for the entire World Cup, which means no matter what time a match kicks off, screens will be live and the bar will be open. Kick-Off Plates are built for groups, happy hour flows into late-night sessions, and Sunrise Trays arrive at the table for fans watching early morning fixtures. There is also a Watch and Stay package that includes a 24-hour room, two hours of free-flow beverages, matchday bites and valet parking.
Where: HBAR, The H Dubai, One Sheikh Zayed Road When: June 11 to July 19, around the clock
Throughout the World Cup | Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Al Habtoor Polo Resort has launched its new Summer Tent at Horse and Hound, and it is shaping up to be one of the most relaxed World Cup spots in the city. Fully air-conditioned, pet-friendly, and equipped with giant screens for every match, the tent also features live music most nights, a kids' area, and a menu that includes crispy halloumi fries, tableside beef tartare and pan-seared sea bass alongside stone-baked pizzas and chef-made burgers. The Match Day Combo at Dh99, which gets you a burger, fries, popcorn and a drink, is worth noting.
Where: Horse and Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort When: Throughout the World Cup Match Day Combo: Dh99
June 12 | Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai | From Dh99
Lucky Voice is dedicating a full night to the King of Pop this Friday. From 8pm, the venue transforms into an MJ celebration with a DJ spinning his greatest hits all night long. Ladies packages start from Dh99 and include three hours of unlimited food and drinks. Gents packages are Dh250.
Where: Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai When: Friday, June 12, from 8pm Price: From Dh99 (ladies), Dh250 (gentlemen)
June 13 | Arabian Ranches 2 Leisure Centre | Free
VEO Fitness is marking Global Wellness Day with a complimentary outdoor yoga and sound healing session at Arabian Ranches 2 Leisure Centre, starting at 6am. The session includes guided movement, breathing techniques and a closing sound healing experience using Tibetan bowls. Only 30 spaces are available and advance registration is required at veofitness.com.
Where: Arabian Ranches 2 Leisure Centre When: Saturday, June 13, 6am to 7:30am Price: Free, registration required
June 13 | The Black Box, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi | Prices vary
For something quieter and more considered, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is hosting a double bill of independent UAE music on Saturday evening. Fatima brings her blend of R&B, soul and Arabian jazz, while MINOVA offers indie-electronic folk built around intimate songwriting and melancholic storytelling. An evening that showcases two genuinely distinctive voices from the local music scene.
Where: The Black Box, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi When: Saturday, June 13, 7:30pm
June 12 | New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates | From Dh150
Egyptian comedian Ali Quandil brings his stand-up show to Dubai this Friday for a night of funny, real and relatable comedy. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Age 18 and above.
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Level 2 When: Friday, June 12, doors 7pm, show 8pm Price:From Dh150
June 13 and 14 | Theatre by QE2 | From Dh75
Santa's elves are trying to escape to Dubai for the summer, and things are not going to plan. This family-friendly interactive show at Theatre by QE2 is full of audience participation, suitcase surprises and questionable elf fashion choices. Shows run at 11am and 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Theatre by QE2 When: Saturday June 13 and Sunday June 14, 11am and 3pm Price: From Dh75
June 12 | Troy, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay | From Dh75
Khaan Saab takes the stage at Troy in Business Bay this Friday for a night of soulful Punjabi music and high energy. DJ Sohail and DJ Manoj keep the Bollywood beats going all night. Doors open at 9pm, show starts at 10pm. Strictly 21 and above, no re-entry.
Where: Troy, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay When: Friday, June 12, doors 9pm, show 10pm Price: From Dh75