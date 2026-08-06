What we know about the annual fest for foodies
Hungry for a food fest that hits all the right culinary notes? If so, it’s time to get your entry sorted to Taste of Abu Dhabi, which is returning on Nov 13 (it’ll sizzle in the city until Nov 15); early bird tickets are already up for grabs.
Entry to the weekend carnival is set at Dh60 for the moment and available at Platinumlist.net.
Begin your meander through the Yas Island-based fete from 2pm onwards, sampling nosh from 16 pop-ups each with a signature menu, sharpen your kitchen skills with a workshop, and discover local artisans like never before.
Served! Everything you need to know about the annual festival that celebrates appetites.
What are the dates for Taste of Abu Dhabi?
November 13-November 15, 2026
Where is it taking place?
Gateway Park North, Yas Island
How much do the early bird tickets cost?
They start at Dh60.
What will that get me? And what are the other packages on the menu?
Standard
Price: Dh60
Inclusions:
Day-long entry to event
Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops
Taster Package
Price: Dh175
Inclusions:
Day-long entry
2 food vouchers
2 drink vouchers
Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops
VIP Package
Price: Dh299
Inclusions:
Day-long entry with fast-track access
4 food vouchers
4 drink vouchers
Access to the Taste VIP Lounge
Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops
Team Packages
Friday Work Social Packages are available for groups of 8 or more.
Price: Dh130/per person
Inclusions:
Friday entry before 3pm, food vouchers and VIP Lounge access
Kids under 12 get in free.
What are some highlights of Abu Dhabi Food Festival?
16 restaurant pop-ups, each with a tasting menu built for the occasion.
Live cooking workshops that dole out chef secrets
A mega Kids' Zone for the tots with time for activities while their parents discover new flavours
VIP Experiences, which include fast-track entry, food and drink vouchers and access to the chilled out VIP Lounge
Entertainment – think live music, DJs on the decks and performances throughout the day
New discoveries: Artisan producers, local businesses and leading brands will all be whipping up a storm.