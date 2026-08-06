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Taste of Abu Dhabi is back: Get your tickets now

What we know about the annual fest for foodies

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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A previous edition of Taste of Abu Dhabi
A previous edition of Taste of Abu Dhabi

Hungry for a food fest that hits all the right culinary notes? If so, it’s time to get your entry sorted to Taste of Abu Dhabi, which is returning on Nov 13 (it’ll sizzle in the city until Nov 15); early bird tickets are already up for grabs.

Entry to the weekend carnival is set at Dh60 for the moment and available at Platinumlist.net.

Begin your meander through the Yas Island-based fete from 2pm onwards, sampling nosh from 16 pop-ups each with a signature menu, sharpen your kitchen skills with a workshop, and discover local artisans like never before.

Served! Everything you need to know about the annual festival that celebrates appetites.

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What are the dates for Taste of Abu Dhabi?

November 13-November 15, 2026

Where is it taking place?

Gateway Park North, Yas Island

How much do the early bird tickets cost?

They start at Dh60.

What will that get me? And what are the other packages on the menu?

Standard

Price: Dh60

Inclusions:

  • Day-long entry to event

  • Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops

Taster Package

Price: Dh175
Inclusions:

  • Day-long entry

  • 2 food vouchers

  • 2 drink vouchers

  • Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops

VIP Package

Price: Dh299
Inclusions:

  • Day-long entry with fast-track access

  • 4 food vouchers

  • 4 drink vouchers

  • Access to the Taste VIP Lounge

  • Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops


Team Packages

Friday Work Social Packages are available for groups of 8 or more.

Price: Dh130/per person

Inclusions:

  • Friday entry before 3pm, food vouchers and VIP Lounge access

Kids under 12 get in free.

What are some highlights of Abu Dhabi Food Festival?

  • 16 restaurant pop-ups, each with a tasting menu built for the occasion.

  • Live cooking workshops that dole out chef secrets

  • A mega Kids' Zone for the tots with time for activities while their parents discover new flavours

  • VIP Experiences, which include fast-track entry, food and drink vouchers and access to the chilled out VIP Lounge

  • Entertainment – think live music, DJs on the decks and performances throughout the day

  • New discoveries: Artisan producers, local businesses and leading brands will all be whipping up a storm.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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