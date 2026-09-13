GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Abu Dhabi, Bayer to explore desert crop trials and wider access to advanced therapies

Abu Dhabi, Bayer to explore desert crop trials and wider access to advanced therapies

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The signing was witnessed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
The signing was witnessed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Bayer will explore cooperation on desert crop trials, advanced therapies and healthcare access under a new agreement aimed at expanding work across life sciences and food security.

The Memorandum of Understanding creates a framework for ADIO and Bayer to identify projects across health, agriculture, philanthropy and Abu Dhabi’s wider innovation ecosystem.

One area under consideration is potential field trials designed to understand how crops perform in desert and arid conditions, supporting work linked to food security in the UAE.

The two organisations will also explore healthcare innovation and access to advanced therapies, alongside philanthropic initiatives covering healthcare access and food security.

Focus on desert agriculture

Agriculture and food security form a central part of the agreement, with ADIO and Bayer looking at how Bayer’s scientific capabilities could be used alongside Abu Dhabi’s research and innovation ecosystem.

Potential crop trials would examine performance under desert and arid conditions, while broader cooperation could involve research institutions, accelerators and technology programmes in the emirate.

The work supports ADIO’s AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance cluster, known as AGWA, which focuses on strengthening food and water systems.

Healthcare cooperation expands

The agreement also covers healthcare innovation and access to advanced therapies, with the two sides planning to strengthen knowledge exchange and build connections between relevant organisations.

The collaboration supports ADIO’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine cluster, known as HELM, which is focused on healthcare innovation and advanced life sciences.

ADIO and Bayer said the framework will also allow them to explore philanthropic initiatives linked to health and food security.

Agreement signed during Germany visit

The MoU was signed during the State Visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to Germany.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, signed on behalf of the investment office, while Matthias Berninger, Executive Vice President, Head of Public Affairs, Sustainability and Safety, signed for Bayer.

ADIO and Bayer said the agreement is intended to strengthen knowledge exchange and support future initiatives aimed at developing more resilient and sustainable health and food systems.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Taste of Abu Dhabi to host cooking classes for all ages

Who's cooking at Taste of Abu Dhabi?

3m read
Thalassery Thattukada: Where we found delicious curries and parottas.

5 Abu Dhabi restaurants for Kerala comfort food

4m read
Decode UAE food labels to make smarter, healthier choices. Photo for illustrative purposes only

What UAE food labels are really telling you

5m read
A previous edition of Taste of Abu Dhabi

Taste of Abu Dhabi: Get your early bird tickets now

2m read