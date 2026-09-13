Abu Dhabi, Bayer to explore desert crop trials and wider access to advanced therapies
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Bayer will explore cooperation on desert crop trials, advanced therapies and healthcare access under a new agreement aimed at expanding work across life sciences and food security.
The Memorandum of Understanding creates a framework for ADIO and Bayer to identify projects across health, agriculture, philanthropy and Abu Dhabi’s wider innovation ecosystem.
One area under consideration is potential field trials designed to understand how crops perform in desert and arid conditions, supporting work linked to food security in the UAE.
The two organisations will also explore healthcare innovation and access to advanced therapies, alongside philanthropic initiatives covering healthcare access and food security.
Agriculture and food security form a central part of the agreement, with ADIO and Bayer looking at how Bayer’s scientific capabilities could be used alongside Abu Dhabi’s research and innovation ecosystem.
Potential crop trials would examine performance under desert and arid conditions, while broader cooperation could involve research institutions, accelerators and technology programmes in the emirate.
The work supports ADIO’s AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance cluster, known as AGWA, which focuses on strengthening food and water systems.
The agreement also covers healthcare innovation and access to advanced therapies, with the two sides planning to strengthen knowledge exchange and build connections between relevant organisations.
The collaboration supports ADIO’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine cluster, known as HELM, which is focused on healthcare innovation and advanced life sciences.
ADIO and Bayer said the framework will also allow them to explore philanthropic initiatives linked to health and food security.
The MoU was signed during the State Visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to Germany.
Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, signed on behalf of the investment office, while Matthias Berninger, Executive Vice President, Head of Public Affairs, Sustainability and Safety, signed for Bayer.
ADIO and Bayer said the agreement is intended to strengthen knowledge exchange and support future initiatives aimed at developing more resilient and sustainable health and food systems.