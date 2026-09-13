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UAE energy deals could unlock over €5 billion in Germany across gas, wind and technology

ADNOC, XRG and Masdar expand German partnerships across LNG, wind and technology

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE energy deals could unlock over €5 billion in Germany across gas, wind and technology

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC, XRG and Masdar have signed a series of agreements with German companies that could enable more than €5 billion of investment across energy, industry and advanced technology, expanding cooperation in LNG, natural gas, offshore wind, battery storage and artificial intelligence.

The agreements were signed during the state visit to Germany by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and follow the UAE’s announcement of €40 billion in intended long-term investment in Germany.

The latest deals involve RWE, Securing Energy for Europe, MB Energy, Covestro, Siemens Energy, Siemens Industrial and Bosch Middle East.

ADNOC, XRG and Masdar have already invested more than €20 billion across Germany’s energy and industrial sectors, including XRG’s €14 billion investment in Covestro and Masdar’s investment in the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm.

Their existing energy investments and supply agreements provide the equivalent power needs of around four million German households.

The UAE and Germany are building on decades of trusted partnership to advance economic growth and shared prosperity for the long-term. The additional €40 billon of intended long-term investments announced this week, together with the agreements ADNOC, XRG and Masdar signed today with our German partners, build on our investments across Germany’s energy and industrial landscape and mark another step forward in greater cooperation that will create new opportunities for both countries.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Executive Chairman of XRG, and Chairman of Masdar

More LNG supplies under discussion

ADNOC and RWE Supply & Trading GmbH signed a Letter of Intent to work towards up to two long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements, building on a Strategic Collaboration Agreement signed in February 2026.

The companies will work towards supplying LNG to Germany and Europe, as well as Asian customers, from ADNOC Gas and XRG’s growing LNG portfolio, which includes Ruwais, Das, Rio Grande, Mozambique and Argentina.

Supply under the proposed agreements is expected to begin in the early 2030s.

ADNOC, XRG and SEFE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities across natural gas and LNG value chains, including gas supply, infrastructure, logistics and portfolio optimisation.

The proposed cooperation is aimed at supporting long-term energy security and market development in Europe.

ADNOC currently has 1.6 million tonnes per annum of long-term LNG supply agreements into the German market, providing enough gas to power more than 3.5 million German households.

Offshore wind and battery storage in focus

Renewable energy cooperation is also set to expand, with Masdar and RWE signing an MoU to consider joint participation in future German offshore wind auctions.

Masdar separately signed an MoU with Luxcara to explore potential joint investments in offshore wind and battery storage projects in Germany and wider Europe.

Masdar’s existing investment in the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm generates enough renewable electricity to power approximately 475,000 German homes.

Covestro partnerships expand

TA’ZIZ and Covestro signed a Letter of Intent detailing the next steps in their joint feasibility study into a world-scale methylene diphenyl diisocyanate value chain in Ruwais.

The study was first announced in June 2026, with the companies aiming to decide on the next phase over the coming months, subject to the outcome of the study and required approvals.

The ambition is to progress towards a final investment decision that could potentially lead to production beginning in the early 2030s.

Covestro, Fertiglobe and MB Energy also signed an MoU to explore cooperation on the development of low-carbon ammonia supply chains into Germany.

Technology agreements added

ADNOC signed Strategic Collaboration Agreements with Bosch Middle East, Siemens Energy and Siemens Industrial to explore cooperation in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The agreements were announced alongside the launch of the UAE-Germany Investment Council, which will bring together government, capital and companies to identify commercially viable opportunities, remove barriers to investment and accelerate growth in priority sectors.

The new agreements add to the UAE’s existing investments across Germany’s energy and industrial sectors, while extending cooperation into gas, renewables, advanced materials and technology.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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