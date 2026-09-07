Culture, tourism and aviation provide further bridges between the two peoples. The Goethe-Institut opened in Abu Dhabi in 2006, while travel between the two countries continues to grow steadily. In June 2026, Emirates announced its readiness to launch daily services to Berlin and Stuttgart, committing more than €100 million annually in operational expenditure, subject to the necessary approvals. In August 2026, Air Arabia announced the launch of daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Düsseldorf starting on 16th December 2026.