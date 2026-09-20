Pakistan protests could cost economy Rs120b a day, finance minister warns

Dubai: Protests and sit-ins could cost Pakistan around Rs120 billion every day, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb warned on Sunday, describing fresh political disruption as “self-inflicted pain” at a time when the economy is already under pressure from the Middle East conflict.

Aurangzeb said the government and the economic wing of the Planning Commission had assessed the impact of previous protests and sit-ins before arriving at the Rs120 billion daily estimate.

He urged political differences to be resolved through dialogue, arguing that Pakistan had achieved macroeconomic stability after difficult decisions and was now trying to move towards growth.

PTI, meanwhile, has called for a nationwide protest on September 27, including a march towards Islamabad, demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and what it describes as the supremacy of the Constitution.

The government has vowed to prevent protesters from disrupting Islamabad, while a recent Islamabad High Court ruling said political parties and their leaders had no lawful right to occupy public roads, highways, interchanges, toll plazas or buildings in the capital.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.