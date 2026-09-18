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Pakistan's Marathi community celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in Karachi

Marathi community keeps tradition alive in Karachi

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Karachi, while an artisan paints a Ganesh idol for the festival.
Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Karachi, while an artisan paints a Ganesh idol for the festival.
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A Marathi-speaking community in Karachi has continued its long-standing Ganesh Chaturthi tradition, bringing prayers, cultural rituals and a traditional procession to parts of the Pakistani city.

Nearly 700 Marathi-speaking Pakistani nationals took part in this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations, maintaining customs passed down through generations.

The celebrations began with the installation of Ganesh idols, followed by prayers and community gatherings. On the first day of the festival, devotees took part in a procession covering about five kilometres from Karachi’s Punjab Colony to Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, with chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya” accompanying the procession.

The younger generation has also played a role in keeping the tradition alive. Members of the Naik family, whose roots are in Maharashtra’s Konkan region, made a five-foot-tall Ganesh idol for the first time this year.

The community’s connection to the festival reflects a longer history. Families of Marathi origin have remained in Pakistan across generations and continued to observe festivals and cultural traditions associated with their heritage.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, marked by prayers, cultural programmes, music, and community gatherings.

A separate viral video from Karachi has also drawn attention to the festival. It showed a Muslim artist painting a Ganesh idol for a Marathi family at Ganesh Math Mandir, a temple run by a Maharashtrian family. The video was shared by Karachi-based content creator Amar Parkash.

A recent video by Brut India also documented a Marathi family in Karachi celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, highlighting how the festival has continued across generations.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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