New Airbus A320neo service takes flyadeal’s Pakistan network to seven routes
Dubai: flyadeal has launched two weekly flights between Madinah and Karachi.
The Saudia Group low-cost carrier inaugurated the route on Sunday, with its first flight from Madinah arriving in Karachi.
Flights will be operated using Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with 186 all-Economy Class seats. Each seat includes USB-A or USB-C charging ports, while the aircraft also feature larger overhead bins and mood lighting.
Madinah is now the second Saudi city after Riyadh to be connected with Karachi through flyadeal’s international network.
The new service takes flyadeal’s network to Pakistan to seven routes, up from two routes when it entered the market last year.
The service also forms part of flyadeal’s wider international expansion strategy across regional markets.
By 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Airbus A321neo and widebody A330-900neo aircraft are scheduled to join its current all-A320 fleet from 2027.