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New Madinah-Karachi route launches with two weekly flights

New Airbus A320neo service takes flyadeal’s Pakistan network to seven routes

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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New Madinah-Karachi route launches with two weekly flights

Dubai: flyadeal has launched two weekly flights between Madinah and Karachi.

The Saudia Group low-cost carrier inaugurated the route on Sunday, with its first flight from Madinah arriving in Karachi.

Flights will be operated using Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with 186 all-Economy Class seats. Each seat includes USB-A or USB-C charging ports, while the aircraft also feature larger overhead bins and mood lighting.

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Karachi becomes second Saudi link from Madinah

Madinah is now the second Saudi city after Riyadh to be connected with Karachi through flyadeal’s international network.

The new service takes flyadeal’s network to Pakistan to seven routes, up from two routes when it entered the market last year.

The service also forms part of flyadeal’s wider international expansion strategy across regional markets.

By 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Airbus A321neo and widebody A330-900neo aircraft are scheduled to join its current all-A320 fleet from 2027.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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