Saudi national carrier gets approval to operate three weekly flights on new route
Dubai: Saudia will launch direct flights between Muscat and Riyadh from October 27, adding three weekly services as Oman and Saudi Arabia expand air links between the two Gulf neighbours.
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had approved the Saudi national carrier to operate the new direct services connecting the Omani capital with Riyadh.
Under the approved schedule, Saudia will operate three flights a week on the route. The new service will provide travellers with additional direct connections between the two capitals and further strengthen air connectivity between Oman and Saudi Arabia.
The approval comes as the two countries continue efforts to expand transport links and facilitate travel between their markets.