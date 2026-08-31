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Saudia to launch direct Muscat-Riyadh flights from October 27

Saudi national carrier gets approval to operate three weekly flights on new route

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudia will operate three weekly flights on the Muscat-Riyadh route. The new service will provide travellers with additional direct connections between the two capitals and further strengthen air connectivity between Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Saudia will operate three weekly flights on the Muscat-Riyadh route. The new service will provide travellers with additional direct connections between the two capitals and further strengthen air connectivity between Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Saudia

Dubai: Saudia will launch direct flights between Muscat and Riyadh from October 27, adding three weekly services as Oman and Saudi Arabia expand air links between the two Gulf neighbours.

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had approved the Saudi national carrier to operate the new direct services connecting the Omani capital with Riyadh.

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Under the approved schedule, Saudia will operate three flights a week on the route. The new service will provide travellers with additional direct connections between the two capitals and further strengthen air connectivity between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The approval comes as the two countries continue efforts to expand transport links and facilitate travel between their markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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