New Oman Air service starts in July, connecting Dubai with Oman’s Khareef season
Dubai: UAE travellers looking for a summer break closer to home will soon have a new option, with Oman Air launching direct flights between Dubai and Salalah from July 3.
The new year-round route will connect Dubai International Airport (DXB) with Salalah Airport (SLL), giving travellers direct access to Oman’s southern Dhofar region. Salalah is known for its cooler climate, green landscapes, mist-covered mountains and waterfalls during the annual Khareef season.
Oman Air will operate three flights a week on the new route, adding to its existing three daily services between Dubai and Muscat.
The Khareef season, which typically runs during the summer months, transforms Salalah’s normally dry landscape into a green destination as monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures, fog-covered mountains and flowing streams.
The launch comes as airlines increase capacity to Salalah to meet rising demand during Khareef, with more than 520,000 seats expected to be available to and from the destination during the season, according to a Muscat Daily report.
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the Khareef season, which runs from June 21 to September 21, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Dhofar each year and has increased operational preparations at Salalah Airport.
Brajesh Kumar, Regional Manager - Sales (GCC and MEA) at Oman Air, said the Dubai-Salalah service will be effective July 3. “Salalah continues to attract visitors from across the world during the Khareef season, and this new service offers an ideal opportunity for travellers to experience the city’s unique climate, stunning natural scenery and warm Omani hospitality,” said Kumar.
Oman Air will provide around 330,000 seats during this year’s Khareef season, up from 313,000 seats last year, while SalamAir is expected to offer approximately 190,844 seats, according to the CAA.
Passenger traffic on Oman Air is forecast to reach nearly 298,000 travellers during the season, an increase of about 8 per cent compared with 277,000 passengers in 2025. SalamAir expects to carry more than 166,000 passengers.
To meet demand, Oman Air will operate up to 13 daily flights between Muscat and Salalah, compared with 12 daily services last year, with frequencies increasing to 14 flights on selected peak-demand days.
SalamAir will operate up to 10 daily flights on the route and is scheduled to run 984 services during the season, compared with 962 flights in 2025.
For Omani citizens travelling during Khareef, Oman Air will continue offering subsidised fares introduced in 2024, with return tickets priced at 54 Omani rials (about Dh516) and one-way fares at 32 Omani rials (about Dh306).
SalamAir will continue promotional fares starting from 9.99 Omani rials (about Dh95) one way, with return fares including checked baggage reaching 56.99 Omani rials (about Dh544), depending on booking conditions and travel packages.