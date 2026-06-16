Brajesh Kumar, Regional Manager - Sales (GCC and MEA) at Oman Air, said the Dubai-Salalah service will be effective July 3. “Salalah continues to attract visitors from across the world during the Khareef season, and this new service offers an ideal opportunity for travellers to experience the city’s unique climate, stunning natural scenery and warm Omani hospitality,” said Kumar.

The launch comes as airlines increase capacity to Salalah to meet rising demand during Khareef, with more than 520,000 seats expected to be available to and from the destination during the season, according to a Muscat Daily report.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.