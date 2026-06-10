How to reach Muscat, Musandam and Salalah by coach from across the UAE
Dubai: Whether you are looking to explore the fjords of Musandam, visit the souks of Muscat, or witness the green valleys of Salalah, travelling from the UAE to Oman by road is both budget-friendly and scenic.
Thanks to an increasingly connected network of public and private coaches, cross-border travel has never been easier. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know about taking a bus from the UAE to Oman, including routes, timetables, costs, and essential visa requirements.
Oman’s national transport company, Mwasalat, operates reliable international bus services connecting the UAE and Oman. Passengers can easily book tickets in advance through the official website (mwasalat.om).
Operated in partnership with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), Intercity Bus Route 203 connects Sharjah with the Omani cities of Sohar and Muscat. This service departs from the Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
Sharjah to Muscat Departure Timings:
06:30
15:30
20:30
One-way fare: Dh95 per person
Muscat/Sohar to Sharjah Return Timings:
07:00
13:30
15:00
For travellers based in the Garden City, Mwasalat operates a direct route into the Omani capital.
Departure point: Al Ain Central Bus Station
Arrival point: Al Mabelah Pedestrian Bridge, Muscat
One-way fare: Dh80.75 per person
Onboard amenities and luggage allowance: Mwasalat buses are modern, air-conditioned coaches equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi. The standard luggage allowance permits one checked bag weighing up to 23 kg and one piece of hand luggage up to 7 kg.
If you are looking to depart directly from Dubai, private coach operators provide the most frequent and common direct options.
Average fare: Dh90 – Dh100 (one way)
Journey time: Approximately six to seven hours (depending on border clearance)
Frequency: Multiple daily departures from various central hubs in Dubai
You can also easily access regional destinations like Musandam and Salalah from the UAE.
Known as the "Norway of Arabia" due to its breathtaking mountain scenery and dramatic fjords, Musandam is a must-visit. The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) operates a dedicated international public bus service to Musandam.
One-way fare: Dh50
Journey time: 2.5 to 3 hours
Days of operation: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only
RAK departures: 8:00 and 18:00
Destination: Khasab, Musandam Governorate
Alternative Option: Many private tour operators offer weekend packages that bundle return coach transport with a traditional dhow cruise and sightseeing.
Located in the south of Oman, Salalah is famous for its unique sub-tropical climate. One of the most affordable ways to travel to Salalah is by bus via private tour operators departing from Dubai or Sharjah.
These all-inclusive packages typically start from Dh1,000 for a three-day, two-night trip, covering return road transport, hotel accommodation, meals, and guided sightseeing.
Top highlights to see in Salalah:
Khareef season: Watch the mountains and valleys turn a vibrant green between July and September.
Waterfalls: View spectacular seasonal cascades like Ayn Khor.
Nature: Explore white-sand beaches, coconut plantations, and lush banana groves.
History: Visit UNESCO-listed Frankincense heritage sites.
UAE residents can obtain a visa on arrival at the border but must pay both the UAE exit fee and the Oman entry fee; however, there are several important details to keep in mind:
Passport validity: Your passport must be valid for at least six months from your date of entry into Oman.
UAE residency status: You must carry your physical Emirates ID, and your UAE residence visa must be fully valid.
Check eligibility: Visa-on-arrival eligibility depends strictly on your nationality, profession, and residency status. Always check your specific requirements on the official Oman eVisa platform prior to booking your trip.
Border fees: Ensure you budget for the mandatory UAE exit fee (approx. Dh35) alongside any applicable Oman entry or visa fees.
Border checks: Border officials may request to see proof of accommodation (hotel bookings), a return ticket, or evidence of sufficient funds for your stay.