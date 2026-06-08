Rainfall likely to remain below normal across much of the Sultanate
Dubai: Oman is expected to experience a hotter and drier than usual summer, with below-average rainfall forecast across much of the country between June and August, according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.
The forecast, released by the centre, which operates under the Civil Aviation Authority, indicates that rainfall levels in eastern and southern parts of the Sultanate are likely to remain below seasonal averages during June. In other regions, precipitation is expected to range from near normal to below normal.
The outlook suggests similar conditions will persist throughout July and August, with most areas of the country expected to receive rainfall at or below climatological averages.
Temperatures, meanwhile, are projected to exceed seasonal norms across Oman during all three months. Forecast maps accompanying the report show large areas of the country covered by orange and red indicators, signalling a higher likelihood of above-average temperatures.
The forecast points to a prolonged period of summer heat, adding to seasonal challenges facing communities, agriculture and water resources across the Sultanate.
The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre said the seasonal bulletin should be viewed as an early long-range indicator rather than a definitive forecast. It urged the public to continue following short- and medium-term weather updates, which provide more accurate assessments of daily and weekly conditions.