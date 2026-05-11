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Oman temperatures soar above 44°C ahead of summer peak

Saham records Oman’s highest temperature at 44.5°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures across Oman climbed sharply above 40 °C as the Sultanate moved closer to the peak summer season, with Saham recording the country’s highest temperature at 44.5°C over the past 24 hours.
Temperatures across Oman climbed sharply above 40 °C as the Sultanate moved closer to the peak summer season, with Saham recording the country’s highest temperature at 44.5°C over the past 24 hours.
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Temperatures across Oman climbed sharply above 40 °C as the Sultanate moved closer to the peak summer season, with Saham recording the country’s highest temperature at 44.5°C over the past 24 hours, according to official data.

Data released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) showed several regions experiencing intense heat during the 24-hour period ending Monday evening.

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Samail and Fahud each recorded 43.9°C, while Dima Wattayeen registered 43.6°C. Al Rustaq and Muqshin both reached 43.5°C, followed by Sur and Barka at 43.2°C.

Jalan Bani Bu Hassan recorded 43.1°C, while Al Suwaiq and Wadi Al Maawil registered 43.0°C and 42.9°C respectively, according to readings from the CAA’s meteorological stations.

The high temperatures come weeks before the traditional summer peak, with daytime temperatures already surpassing the 40°C mark in several parts of the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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