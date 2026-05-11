Saham records Oman’s highest temperature at 44.5°C
Temperatures across Oman climbed sharply above 40 °C as the Sultanate moved closer to the peak summer season, with Saham recording the country’s highest temperature at 44.5°C over the past 24 hours, according to official data.
Data released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) showed several regions experiencing intense heat during the 24-hour period ending Monday evening.
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Samail and Fahud each recorded 43.9°C, while Dima Wattayeen registered 43.6°C. Al Rustaq and Muqshin both reached 43.5°C, followed by Sur and Barka at 43.2°C.
Jalan Bani Bu Hassan recorded 43.1°C, while Al Suwaiq and Wadi Al Maawil registered 43.0°C and 42.9°C respectively, according to readings from the CAA’s meteorological stations.
The high temperatures come weeks before the traditional summer peak, with daytime temperatures already surpassing the 40°C mark in several parts of the country.