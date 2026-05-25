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Kuwait Airways launches 12 summer destinations for 2026 season

Airlines across the Gulf boost services amid rising regional and global travel demand

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The airline launched 12 summer destinations for 2026 season, expanding its network to 54 destinations worldwide.
The airline launched 12 summer destinations for 2026 season, expanding its network to 54 destinations worldwide.
AFP

Kuwait Airways said it would launch commercial flights to 12 summer destinations from June as part of its operational plan for the 2026 summer travel season.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Acting Chief Executive Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the destinations include Sarajevo, Malaga, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Salalah, Nice, Vienna, Antalya, Bodrum, Trabzon, Mykonos and Zurich. The expansion will raise the airline’s global network to 54 destinations, he said.

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Al Shatti added that Kuwait Airways was also planning to operate flights to Krakow, Moscow, Beijing, New York, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi, Baku and Damascus once official approvals are obtained from the relevant authorities.

He said the move came in response to growing summer travel demand and formed part of efforts to offer passengers a broader range of tourism, leisure and business destinations.

Kuwait Airways has been expanding its operational network and digital services as Gulf carriers compete to capture rising regional and international travel demand during peak holiday seasons.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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