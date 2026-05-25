Airlines across the Gulf boost services amid rising regional and global travel demand
Kuwait Airways said it would launch commercial flights to 12 summer destinations from June as part of its operational plan for the 2026 summer travel season.
According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Acting Chief Executive Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the destinations include Sarajevo, Malaga, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Salalah, Nice, Vienna, Antalya, Bodrum, Trabzon, Mykonos and Zurich. The expansion will raise the airline’s global network to 54 destinations, he said.
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Al Shatti added that Kuwait Airways was also planning to operate flights to Krakow, Moscow, Beijing, New York, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi, Baku and Damascus once official approvals are obtained from the relevant authorities.
He said the move came in response to growing summer travel demand and formed part of efforts to offer passengers a broader range of tourism, leisure and business destinations.
Kuwait Airways has been expanding its operational network and digital services as Gulf carriers compete to capture rising regional and international travel demand during peak holiday seasons.