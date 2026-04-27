Seasonal shift marks move from spring to early summer conditions
Dubai: The UAE is bracing for a significant rise in temperatures as the Kanat Al Thurayya season begins on Wednesday, April 29, marking the transition from spring warmth to the peak of summer, according to local meteorological observers.
The season, which runs from April 29 to June 7, is characterised by rising temperatures, declining humidity and predominantly dry winds. It follows the end of cooler conditions and precedes the height of summer heat.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Association, said the period represents a transitional phase during which the summer climate pattern takes hold. The season derives its name from the disappearance of the Pleiades star cluster (Al Thurayya) from the night sky, a celestial event traditionally observed by Arab astronomers.
He added that the cluster will reappear on June 7, 2026, after which the summer solstice will occur, marking the official start of summer as the sun’s rays reach the Tropic of Cancer.
The phase is also seen as an early indicator of the hot season, with vegetation beginning to dry out following the end of the rainfall period.