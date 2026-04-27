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UAE braces for rising heat as Kanat Al Thurayya season begins

Seasonal shift marks move from spring to early summer conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dry winds and rising temperatures to dominate until early June.
Dry winds and rising temperatures to dominate until early June.

Dubai: The UAE is bracing for a significant rise in temperatures as the Kanat Al Thurayya season begins on Wednesday, April 29, marking the transition from spring warmth to the peak of summer, according to local meteorological observers.

The season, which runs from April 29 to June 7, is characterised by rising temperatures, declining humidity and predominantly dry winds. It follows the end of cooler conditions and precedes the height of summer heat.

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Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Association, said the period represents a transitional phase during which the summer climate pattern takes hold. The season derives its name from the disappearance of the Pleiades star cluster (Al Thurayya) from the night sky, a celestial event traditionally observed by Arab astronomers.

He added that the cluster will reappear on June 7, 2026, after which the summer solstice will occur, marking the official start of summer as the sun’s rays reach the Tropic of Cancer.

The phase is also seen as an early indicator of the hot season, with vegetation beginning to dry out following the end of the rainfall period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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