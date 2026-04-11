When will the UAE heat hit? Not as soon as you think

Pleasant weather continues in UAE, but when will the heat arrive?
Dubai: It is April 11, and the weather across the UAE is still unusually pleasant. The sky has been overcast at times, breezes are kind, and more rain is expected in the coming days.
We are not even halfway through spring, but the question on everyone's mind is: When will it actually start getting hot?
According to Dr. Ahmed Habib, a meteorology expert at NCM speaking to Gulf News, the rise in temperature will be gradual.
"As we transition from spring to summer, temperatures will rise slowly," he said.
Astronomically, summer does not officially begin until June 21, the summer solstice. That is just 51 days away. Until then, the country continues to enjoy mild conditions.
The official start of summer in the UAE is marked by celestial precision. On Sunday, June 21, 2026, the sun will stand directly over the Tropic of Cancer. The Northern Hemisphere will tilt towards the sun at its maximum angle.
At noon, shadows will disappear across the southern regions of the UAE. Daylight will stretch to its longest, 13 hours and 43 minutes, between June 18 and June 24. It will be the longest day and the shortest night of the year.
But do not mistake the calendar for the real heat.
The real heat, the kind that settles in your chest and shimmers off the asphalt, begins earlier. Temperatures start climbing as early as April or May. By June, the heat intensifies. By July, it peaks.
In 2024, parts of the UAE recorded temperatures exceeding 50°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. The average summer day sees mercury hovering between 41°C and 43°C, while nights offer little relief at 26 to 29°C.
The Emirati summer is not a single season but two distinct acts.
First half (June 21 to August 10): This period is dry, with clear skies and aggressive heat. The Barih and Samoom winds sweep in, hot, dry, and carrying fine dust.
Northern and north-westerly winds disturb sand dunes. Heatwaves can push temperatures at least three degrees above normal for two days, sometimes lasting six days or more.
Second half (August 11 to September 23): The relentless heat remains, but now humidity joins the equation. Thick, breath-stealing humidity. The Al Koos winds arrive, laden with moisture.
Over the Hajar mountain range, cumulonimbus clouds build up, releasing sudden, thunderous summer rains known locally as Al Rawayeh.
The summer months do not empty the UAE; they simply redraw daily life. The indoor world becomes a kingdom. Dubai's malls, from the sprawling Dubai Mall to the Mall of the Emirates, transform into climate-controlled cities.
Families stroll past midnight. Ice rinks glow. Cinema complexes hum with crowds escaping the heat.
Sports do not stop; they move indoors. Indoor football pitches, cricket arenas, and padel courts operate at full capacity.
The Dubai Sports World event, held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, turns vast halls into running tracks, basketball courts, and climbing walls.
So, when will it get hot? The short answer is simple: the real heat hasn’t arrived yet. But in the UAE, it never comes overnight, it builds quietly, week by week, until it defines the rhythm of life once again.