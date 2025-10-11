Residents advised to stay indoors as thunderstorms and strong winds hit the Sultanate
Dubai: The Oman Meteorology Department has issued a weather alert warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods across several governorates today, as a trough of low pressure brings unstable weather conditions to much of the Sultanate.
The advisory, in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., forecasts intense rainfall of 60–200 millimeters over North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and Al Buraimi, with a high likelihood of wadis (valley floods) and sudden water flows. Strong downward winds are also expected, potentially scattering loose objects and creating hazardous driving and outdoor conditions.
Residents in affected areas are urged to remain indoors during peak storm hours, avoid flooded roads, and take precautions to protect property and vehicles.
Moderate to light rainfall, 10–30 millimeters, is expected in North Al Sharqiyah and southern parts of Musandam, while South Al Sharqiyah may see lighter showers of 5–10 millimeters. Officials warned that even lower rainfall could trigger flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas during periods of intense convection.
The Civil Aviation Authority’s National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre advised extreme caution, urging the public to avoid crossing wadis, stay clear of flood-prone zones, and secure loose objects outdoors. Updates should be followed only through official government channels.
Meteorologists also cautioned that active downward winds, reaching 15–35 knots (28–64 km/h), may reduce visibility during thunderstorms. The department continues to monitor conditions closely and will issue updates as necessary.
