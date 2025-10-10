GOLD/FOREX
UAE authorities on high alert as unstable weather approaches

Authorities warn of rain, strong winds and rough seas through next week

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
NCEMA urged the public to follow official bulletins and warnings issued by the NCM, avoid areas where rainwater accumulates, and exercise caution to ensure public safety.
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the Ministry of Interior, and several partner entities, is closely monitoring expected weather conditions over the coming days. Forecasts indicate that the UAE will experience unstable weather starting Friday and continuing into the middle of next week.

According to the NCM, parts of the northern, eastern, and western regions, as well as some inland areas, are likely to see convective cloud formations accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity and strong winds. These conditions may cause blowing dust, the movement of light objects, and reduced horizontal visibility due to downdrafts associated with the convective clouds. Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are also expected to be rough, with rising wave heights.

NCEMA confirmed that all relevant authorities are on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any developments. Continuous monitoring of weather updates is underway, with close coordination between federal and local entities.

The authority urged the public to follow official bulletins and warnings issued by the NCM, avoid areas where rainwater accumulates, and exercise caution to ensure public safety.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
