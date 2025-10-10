UAE weather update: Low pressure system to bring hail, rain, and strong winds this weekend

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of light to moderate rainfall. The rain may become occasionally heavy at scattered intervals, primarily affecting the northern and eastern regions, but is expected to extend at times to some inland and western areas. Temperatures will fall across the country, making conditions cooler than recent days. There is also a possibility of small hailstones in limited areas. Winds will start as southeasterly to northeasterly before shifting to northwesterly. They will be light to moderate, but can become active to strong at times, which may raise dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. The sea is forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough occasionally under cloud cover in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.