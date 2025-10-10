UAE weather update: Low pressure system to bring hail, rain, and strong winds this weekend

Fog and cooler temperatures expected this weekend across these parts of UAE
Dubai: The UAE is set for an unsettled weekend as an extension of a surface low-pressure system moves in from the south, combining with an upper-level low bringing a relatively cold and humid air mass. This weather pattern will result in unstable conditions across the country from Friday through Sunday, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures.
Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of light to moderate rainfall. The rain may become occasionally heavy at scattered intervals, primarily affecting the northern and eastern regions, but is expected to extend at times to some inland and western areas. Temperatures will fall across the country, making conditions cooler than recent days. There is also a possibility of small hailstones in limited areas. Winds will start as southeasterly to northeasterly before shifting to northwesterly. They will be light to moderate, but can become active to strong at times, which may raise dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. The sea is forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough occasionally under cloud cover in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Sunday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a continued chance of convective cloud formation in the North and East, extending to some internal and southern areas and islands, all associated with rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast and eventually northwest. Expect them to be fresh to strong at times, especially with the clouds, causing blowing dust and sand that will reduce visibility. Wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 50 Km/hr. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, but may become rough at times due to the cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The unsettled weather brings cooler temperatures for the weekend. According to AccuWeather forecasts for major cities:
Dubai: The daytime high for Saturday, October 11, is forecast around 35.6 with an overnight low of 27.2. Sunday, October 12, will see a high of approximately 36.7 and a low of 28.3.
Abu Dhabi: On Saturday, October 11, the high is expected to be around 36.1 with a low of 26.1. Sunday, October 12, is forecast for a high of 36.1 and a low of 27.8.
