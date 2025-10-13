GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Abu Dhabi Municipality boosts readiness ahead of unstable weather conditions

Residents are urged to follow official guidelines and safety instructions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
A child is seen enjoying the rain in Abu Dhabi. Public urged to follow safety as Abu Dhabi monitors weather
A child is seen enjoying the rain in Abu Dhabi. Public urged to follow safety as Abu Dhabi monitors weather
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: As the UAE experiences a period of unstable weather, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, has announced heightened readiness to manage any potential impacts from the forecasted conditions.

In a statement issued Monday, the municipality stressed that field teams are fully prepared to respond to any developments arising from the weather shifts. Authorities are working in close coordination with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and are continuously monitoring updates to ensure timely interventions.

Residents are urged to follow official guidelines and safety instructions, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or strong winds. The municipality also emphasised the importance of public cooperation to ensure collective safety.

Highlighting infrastructure resilience, the municipality noted that modern stormwater drainage systems are now integral to the planning and construction of new urban areas. These systems are designed in accordance with the latest standards outlined in the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s design manual and benchmarked against global best practices.

Technical teams from the municipality’s stormwater maintenance unit are conducting regular inspections to ensure system efficiency during the rainy season. Response plans are continuously updated, and contractors’ call centers operate 24/7 to receive and address complaints during adverse weather.

The public is advised to report emergencies by calling the hotline at 993.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecastAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities urge caution as UAE faces heavy rain and thunderstorms

Heavy rains in UAE: Brace for wet and windy days ahead

4m read
NCEMA urged the public to follow official bulletins and warnings issued by the NCM, avoid areas where rainwater accumulates, and exercise caution to ensure public safety.

Unstable weather set to hit UAE, NCEMA urges caution

1m read
Heavy fog reported on Thursday morning.

Dense fog covers Abu Dhabi, NCM warns motorists

2m read
Arabian Sea weather system set to strengthen into storm

Arabian Sea weather system set to strengthen into storm

1m read