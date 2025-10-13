Abu Dhabi Municipality boosts readiness ahead of unstable weather conditions

Residents are urged to follow official guidelines and safety instructions
Abu Dhabi: As the UAE experiences a period of unstable weather, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, has announced heightened readiness to manage any potential impacts from the forecasted conditions.
In a statement issued Monday, the municipality stressed that field teams are fully prepared to respond to any developments arising from the weather shifts. Authorities are working in close coordination with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and are continuously monitoring updates to ensure timely interventions.
Residents are urged to follow official guidelines and safety instructions, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or strong winds. The municipality also emphasised the importance of public cooperation to ensure collective safety.
Highlighting infrastructure resilience, the municipality noted that modern stormwater drainage systems are now integral to the planning and construction of new urban areas. These systems are designed in accordance with the latest standards outlined in the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s design manual and benchmarked against global best practices.
Technical teams from the municipality’s stormwater maintenance unit are conducting regular inspections to ensure system efficiency during the rainy season. Response plans are continuously updated, and contractors’ call centers operate 24/7 to receive and address complaints during adverse weather.
The public is advised to report emergencies by calling the hotline at 993.
