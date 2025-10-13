Heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning in some parts of UAE; NCM issues weather alert

Dubai: Heavy rain continues to fall across parts of the UAE this Monday evening, particularly affecting the eastern regions around 3pm. The downpour is reported as cold and intense in the eastern area, with several wadis experiencing especially heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain was reported in Al Ain, parts of Dubai and Sharjah today early morning. Heavy to moderate rain, thunder and lightning was recorded in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Some parts of Sharjah also saw occasional hailstorms.