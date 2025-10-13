Weather alert: Early morning rain in Al Ain, Sharjah, more showers and thunderstorms expected across UAE today

Cloudy conditions and heavy rain to continue till Tuesday
Dubai: The unstable weather pattern that brought weekend showers to the UAE is set to continue today, Monday, October 13. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a bulletin confirming that rain and convective cloud formations are forecast to persist throughout the day, particularly impacting the eastern and northern regions of the country.
The day has already begun with rainfall in some areas. Early morning rain of varying intensities was recorded in mountainous regions, notably in Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, and in parts of Sharjah, providing a refreshing break from the heat. Residents reported light rain this morning in Jebel Ali and Dubai Production City. This follows yesterday's showers across UAE that offered a noticeable cooldown for residents. Videos shared by weather accounts like @storm_ae captured the early morning downpour in Al Ain.
The general weather for Monday is expected to be partly cloudy. However, the NCM forecasts a significant chance of convective cloud formation over the northern and eastern regions, which could extend over some internal and southern areas, as well as offshore islands. These clouds will be associated with rainfall, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Residents in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain should remain vigilant for heavier precipitation.
AccuWeather forecasts for the region indicate maximum temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 along coastal areas and islands. Internal regions can expect warmer conditions, with highs between 36 and 40. A significant cooldown is expected in the mountains, where the highs will be a much cooler 26 to 30.
Winds will be a factor, predicted to be light to moderate but occasionally freshening to strong, especially in conjunction with the cloud activity. These strong winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, which will reduce horizontal visibility. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to both reduced visibility and wet conditions.
Humidity levels are expected to rise tonight and early Tuesday morning, particularly over some western areas. This will increase the probability of fog or mist formation. The NCM advises residents to be aware of the possibility of low visibility overnight and during the early commute on Tuesday. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate but may become rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, especially with the formation of convective clouds offshore.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to follow official warnings issued by the NCM.
