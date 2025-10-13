GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather alert: Early morning rain in Al Ain, Sharjah, more showers and thunderstorms expected across UAE today

Cloudy conditions and heavy rain to continue till Tuesday

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
People enjoy the breezy and cloudy weather in Dubai
People enjoy the breezy and cloudy weather in Dubai
Gulf News

Dubai: The unstable weather pattern that brought weekend showers to the UAE is set to continue today, Monday, October 13. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a bulletin confirming that rain and convective cloud formations are forecast to persist throughout the day, particularly impacting the eastern and northern regions of the country.

Early morning rain in Al Ain, parts of Dubai and Sharjah

The day has already begun with rainfall in some areas. Early morning rain of varying intensities was recorded in mountainous regions, notably in Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, and in parts of Sharjah, providing a refreshing break from the heat. Residents reported light rain this morning in Jebel Ali and Dubai Production City. This follows yesterday's showers across UAE that offered a noticeable cooldown for residents. Videos shared by weather accounts like @storm_ae captured the early morning downpour in Al Ain.

Forecast for Monday, October 13

The general weather for Monday is expected to be partly cloudy. However, the NCM forecasts a significant chance of convective cloud formation over the northern and eastern regions, which could extend over some internal and southern areas, as well as offshore islands. These clouds will be associated with rainfall, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Residents in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain should remain vigilant for heavier precipitation.

Temperatures

AccuWeather forecasts for the region indicate maximum temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 along coastal areas and islands. Internal regions can expect warmer conditions, with highs between 36 and 40. A significant cooldown is expected in the mountains, where the highs will be a much cooler 26 to 30.

Winds will be a factor, predicted to be light to moderate but occasionally freshening to strong, especially in conjunction with the cloud activity. These strong winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, which will reduce horizontal visibility. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to both reduced visibility and wet conditions.

Humidity and sea conditions

Humidity levels are expected to rise tonight and early Tuesday morning, particularly over some western areas. This will increase the probability of fog or mist formation. The NCM advises residents to be aware of the possibility of low visibility overnight and during the early commute on Tuesday. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate but may become rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, especially with the formation of convective clouds offshore.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to follow official warnings issued by the NCM.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities urge caution as UAE faces heavy rain and thunderstorms

Heavy rains in UAE: Brace for wet and windy days ahead

4m read
Amid the unstable conditions, the NCM issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit parts of UAE

2m read
Authorities warn of reduced visibility during thundershowers and rising dust, alongside the potential for flash floods and hail.

Oman warns of heavy rain and flash floods

2m read
Hail, heavy rain hits UAE

Hail, heavy rain hits UAE: What to expect this weekend

2m read