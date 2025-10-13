Weather alert: Early morning rain in Al Ain, Sharjah, more showers and thunderstorms expected across UAE today

The general weather for Monday is expected to be partly cloudy. However, the NCM forecasts a significant chance of convective cloud formation over the northern and eastern regions, which could extend over some internal and southern areas, as well as offshore islands. These clouds will be associated with rainfall, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Residents in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain should remain vigilant for heavier precipitation.