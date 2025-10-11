GOLD/FOREX
UAE residents urged to stay cautious amid unstable weather

NCM forecasts rain clouds, heavy showers, and gusty winds across parts of the country

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The NCM urges motorists to drive carefully in fluctuating conditions, avoid flooded areas, and follow the latest weather updates through its official channels.
Instagram/storm_ae

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged residents across the UAE to exercise caution as cumulus clouds form, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall.

The Centre advised the public to avoid driving through valleys or flooded areas, stay away from open or elevated places during lightning and thunder, and remain alert to strong downdraft winds that may cause flying debris and reduced visibility.

In a statement on Saturday, the NCM stressed the importance of adhering to safety measures during unstable weather to ensure public safety and prevent accidents.

The forecast indicates the formation of rain-bearing cumulus clouds accompanied by moderate to strong winds, which may stir up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility across parts of the UAE on Saturday.

Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 45 km/h, particularly in eastern and southern regions, between 2:30pm and 10:00pm.

On Sunday, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over northern and eastern areas, extending to some internal, southern regions, and islands. These clouds may bring occasional rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between southeasterly, northeasterly, and northwesterly directions, becoming fresh to strong at times — especially near clouds — causing blowing dust and sand that could reduce visibility. Wind speeds may range between 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The NCM also urged motorists to drive carefully in fluctuating conditions, avoid flooded areas, and follow the latest weather updates through its official channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
