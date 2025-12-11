UAE set for days of unstable weather as rain and fog return

NCM forecasts deepening low-pressure system bringing clouds and scattered showers
Abu Dhabi: The weather across the UAE is partly cloudy to cloudy today, with a chance of light rain over western and coastal areas if cloud cover continues to thicken. Humidity during the early morning hours may once again lead to fog or light fog forming inland and along coastal areas. Winds will fluctuate between south-easterly and north-easterly directions, while the sea is expected to remain slight.
According to the latest forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology, the country is entering a spell of unstable weather beginning Friday and lasting through December 19. The NCM reports that the UAE will be affected by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough that will deepen at intervals, leading to varying cloud formations and intermittent periods of scattered rain over several regions.
Winds will shift between south-easterly, north-easterly and north-westerly directions, remaining light to moderate but strengthening with cloud activity. This may stir up dust in exposed areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will range from slight to moderate and may turn rough at times with increased cloud cover, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain slight to moderate throughout the period.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox