UAE set for days of unstable weather as rain and fog return

NCM forecasts deepening low-pressure system bringing clouds and scattered showers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
According to the latest forecasts from the NCM, the UAEis entering a spell of unstable weather beginning Friday and lasting through December 19.
Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The weather across the UAE is partly cloudy to cloudy today, with a chance of light rain over western and coastal areas if cloud cover continues to thicken. Humidity during the early morning hours may once again lead to fog or light fog forming inland and along coastal areas. Winds will fluctuate between south-easterly and north-easterly directions, while the sea is expected to remain slight.

According to the latest forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology, the country is entering a spell of unstable weather beginning Friday and lasting through December 19. The NCM reports that the UAE will be affected by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough that will deepen at intervals, leading to varying cloud formations and intermittent periods of scattered rain over several regions.

Winds will shift between south-easterly, north-easterly and north-westerly directions, remaining light to moderate but strengthening with cloud activity. This may stir up dust in exposed areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will range from slight to moderate and may turn rough at times with increased cloud cover, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain slight to moderate throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
