Authorities closely monitor weather expected in the coming days.
Dubai: Fog and low visibility were reported in several parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning, prompting warnings from the Abu Dhabi Police and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and follow safety regulations to avoid accidents.
The NCM stated that between 5:45 am and 9:00am on October 11, fog formation could reduce horizontal visibility, particularly over some coastal and inland western areas.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the NCM, the Ministry of Interior, and other partner entities, is closely monitoring expected weather over the coming days.
Forecasts indicate that the UAE will experience unstable weather starting Friday and continuing into the middle of next week. Northern, eastern, and western regions, along with some inland areas, may see convective clouds, rainfall, strong winds, and blowing dust, reducing visibility.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to be rough with higher waves.
NCEMA confirmed that all relevant authorities are on high alert and fully prepared, urging the public to follow official bulletins, avoid flood-prone areas, and take precautions for safety.
The UAE’s weekend weather will be influenced by a surface low-pressure system from the south, combined with an upper-level low bringing cooler and humid air. This will result in unstable conditions from Friday through Sunday, with noticeable temperature drops.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall, occasionally heavy in northern and eastern regions, extending inland and westward at times.
Cooler temperatures compared to recent days.
Chance of small hail in limited areas.
Winds: start southeasterly to northeasterly, later shifting northwest; light to moderate but occasionally strong, raising dust and reducing visibility.
Sea: slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
Cloudy with continued convective clouds and rainfall across the North, East, and some internal/southern areas and islands.
Winds: southeast to northeast, shifting northwest; fresh to strong at times, reaching up to 50 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand.
Sea: slight to moderate, rough at times due to cloud activity.
Saturday: High 35.6°C, Low 27.2°C
Sunday: High 36.7°C, Low 28.3°C
Saturday: High 36.1°C, Low 26.1°C
Sunday: High 36.1°C, Low 27.8°C
