Low-pressure system to bring more rain and unstable weather to the UAE
Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and intermittent showers are expected to continue over the coming days, bringing cooler and more pleasant temperatures.
Light to moderate rainfall was reported across parts of Dubai and Sharjah, while Abu Dhabi experienced the heaviest showers.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the current conditions are driven by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough influencing the region.
The highest temperature recorded in the UAE on Sunday was 39.3°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2:45 pm local time, while the lowest temperature was 18.1°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah, at 04:45 am local time.
Authorities have advised residents to avoid visiting wadis, valleys, and other flood-prone areas. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a precautionary alert for motorists, urging them to steer clear of locations prone to flash flooding and water accumulation.
Meanwhile, the NCM and Instagram account storm.ae shared videos of rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected, with convective clouds forming over northern, eastern, southern areas, and offshore islands, potentially leading to scattered showers. Humidity may rise overnight, with fog or mist likely in some western areas.
Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, occasionally fresh at 15–30 km/h, reaching 55 km/h with blowing dust. Seas will be slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions continue, with convective cloud formation eastward and southward, bringing possible rainfall. Humidity will increase at night, with fog or mist likely in coastal and internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh at 15–30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. Seas remain slight to moderate.
Fair to partly cloudy skies with low clouds forming in eastern and southern areas. Night and early morning will see humid conditions, with possible fog or mist.
Southeasterly winds will shift to northwesterly, light to moderate at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas remain slight to moderate.
Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions are expected, with humid nights and early mornings over coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will freshen at times, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be slight.
Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms:
Avoid valleys and flood-prone areas.
Stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid open or elevated spaces.
Motorists should drive cautiously and follow modified speed limits displayed on electronic boards.
Downdraft winds may cause flying debris and reduced visibility.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police warned motorists to remain vigilant on key roads such as Al Shuhada Road, Al Ghayl, and Adhen.
Dubai RTA also advised drivers to follow safety guidelines during rainy conditions, including checking brakes, tires, and headlights before travel.
Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and drive at reduced speeds.
Ensure windshield wipers and headlights are functional.
Avoid overtaking on slippery roads or sudden acceleration.
Use hazard lights only in emergencies.
Avoid flooded streets; even 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.
Test brakes after passing through water or wet tunnels.
Keep headlights on and windows closed.
Reduce speed while switching lanes.
Use air conditioning to avoid dust entering the cabin.
With these precautions and planning ahead, residents can navigate the week safely while enjoying the cooler, rainy weather across the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox