Meteorologists warn of downdraft winds, flying debris and possible flooding
Abu Dhabi: Heavy to moderate rain swept across several parts of the UAE on Sunday as unstable weather continued to affect the country, bringing cloudy skies, gusty winds, and the likelihood of more rainfall in the coming days.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the current conditions are driven by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough influencing the region.
Today’s forecast predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds expected to form over northern, eastern, and some internal and southern areas, including offshore islands — conditions that could lead to scattered showers.
Meteorological observations conducted on Sunday indicated promising signs of thundercloud development, with the most intense activity expected over central regions and areas to the west.
Winds will be light to moderate in general but may become fresh to strong at times, particularly near clouds, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Amid the unstable conditions, the NCM issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.
The authority also warned that downdraft winds could lead to flying debris and a reduction in horizontal visibility.
The NCM urged residents to rely only on official updates and avoid spreading rumours about weather conditions.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent warning to motorists as moderate to heavy rainfall affects multiple areas across the emirate.
Authorities are advising drivers to stay extra vigilant, particularly on roads such as Al Shuhada Road, Al Ghayl, Adhen, and surrounding districts.
Motorists are reminded to reduce speed, stay alert, and drive cautiously to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.
