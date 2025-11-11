GOLD/FOREX
Dust and rain forecast as cooler weather sweeps across UAE on Tuesday

NCM says parts of the UAE may see dusty winds and rain as temperatures fall overnight

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see a shift in weather on Tuesday, November 11, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting a chance of rain. Conditions across the country will generally be fair to partly cloudy. However, convective cloud formation is anticipated over the eastern and southern regions, which could bring light rainfall in those areas.

Furthermore, some northern and eastern parts of the UAE are likely to experience dusty conditions at times, while western islands may see more partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

The overnight weather will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across the emirates, signaling a refreshing change. The NCM forecasts the lowest temperatures to reach 14°C in Sharjah, 21°C in Abu Dhabi, and 22°C in Dubai. Following the cooler night, humidity is expected to increase by the morning of Wednesday, particularly over certain inland areas.

During the daytime, maximum temperatures will range from 30°C to 34°C  in inland regions and 28°C to 32°C along the coasts and islands. As is typical, mountainous areas will be the coolest, with highs between 21°C and 26°C. Winds throughout the day will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up strength. Sea conditions are predicted to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

