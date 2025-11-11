Dust and rain forecast as cooler weather sweeps across UAE on Tuesday

During the daytime, maximum temperatures will range from 30°C to 34°C in inland regions and 28°C to 32°C along the coasts and islands. As is typical, mountainous areas will be the coolest, with highs between 21°C and 26°C. Winds throughout the day will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up strength. Sea conditions are predicted to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.