UAE weather alert: Heavy rain in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi Police issue warning

The Met Office issued yellow and amber alerts across some Eastern and Southern areas

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
UAE weather alert: Heavy rain in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi Police issue warning

Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall hit parts of Al Dhafra and parts of Al Ain on Tuesday evening. According to the Met Office, cloudy conditions are expected to continue tonight until 9 pm.The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and amber alert, indicating clouds over the southwestern parts of the UAE. 

Instagram account storm_ae also shared a video capturing rainfall on Al Ain, showcasing the changing weather conditions.

The weather bureau reported light to moderate rain over Khatan Al Shiklah, Sa', Mezyad and Um Ghaffa in Al Ain.

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather conditions. Drivers are advised to adhere to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Meanwhile other parts of the country saw humid weather. According to the NCM, relative humidity this week is expected to reach 85 to 90 per cent, averaging close to 50 per cent through the day. Cloudy and dusty conditions are expected in Al Ain and surrounding regions from Wednesday to Friday, according to the NCM. 

