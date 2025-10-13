Why the UAE still feels humid even after the first autumn rain?

Rain falls across the UAE, but humidity levels stay high during daytime
Dubai: As of October 13, 2025, the UAE is experiencing a notable shift in weather patterns, with cloud cover increasing across the country and rain bringing the first real signs of autumn. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reports that the nation is currently being affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south, combined with an upper-level low accompanied by a relatively cold and humid air mass. This weather system has brought widespread cloud cover and precipitation to various parts of the country, marking a significant departure from the clear skies that dominated the previous months. This system, while bringing the rain, is also drawing in humid air from surrounding regions, which is why residents are noticing that humidity levels remain high, particularly during the nights and early mornings.
The temperature landscape across the UAE has undergone a drastic change. Overall temperatures have now dipped below 40∘C, with the highest recorded temperatures across the country falling beneath this threshold for the first time in months. The eastern regions are experiencing particularly cooler conditions compared to the rest of the country, offering a refreshing change from the scorching summer heat. Minimum temperatures have also begun settling below 20∘C in several areas, with the lowest temperature recorded this morning reaching 18.0∘C at Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3:45 am today. These cooler nighttime temperatures signal the gradual arrival of the UAE's more temperate season.
Despite the welcome drop in temperatures, residents may have noticed that humidity levels remain high, particularly during the nights and early mornings. This is an important aspect of the current weather pattern that many find surprising. The low-pressure system that brought the first autumn rain is also drawing in humid air from surrounding regions. When this humid air combines with the cooler night temperatures, it creates increased moisture concentration near the ground, especially over coastal and internal western areas. During October, relative humidity typically follows a distinct daily pattern: it remains high in the early morning hours, gradually decreases as the sun rises and temperatures climb, then increases again after sunset. Currently, mean maximum relative humidity ranges between 65% to 85%, while mean minimum relative humidity sits between 19% to 32%, with the average hovering around 51%.
The transition from summer's intense humidity to the low-humidity winter months is a gradual process. A more noticeable and sustained drop in high humidity is typically expected to begin in the second half of October. During mid-to-late October, residents can expect the start of a significant decrease in overall high humidity levels, with temperatures also dropping more noticeably during this time. The nights will become progressively more comfortable, and the oppressive moisture that characterises summer evenings will begin to fade. There will be more chances of fog formation during this period, especially during mid-nights and early morning hours, but the daytime humidity will become increasingly manageable.
November marks the true start of the UAE's pleasant winter season, when residents and visitors can enjoy extended periods outdoors without the burden of excessive moisture in the air. By November, the UAE enters its golden season, with consistently low humidity, moderate temperatures, and ideal conditions for all outdoor pursuits. Until then, patience is key as the country navigates this transitional period, with the promise of truly comfortable weather just a few weeks away.
