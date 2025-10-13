Why the UAE still feels humid even after the first autumn rain?

Despite the welcome drop in temperatures, residents may have noticed that humidity levels remain high, particularly during the nights and early mornings. This is an important aspect of the current weather pattern that many find surprising. The low-pressure system that brought the first autumn rain is also drawing in humid air from surrounding regions. When this humid air combines with the cooler night temperatures, it creates increased moisture concentration near the ground, especially over coastal and internal western areas. During October, relative humidity typically follows a distinct daily pattern: it remains high in the early morning hours, gradually decreases as the sun rises and temperatures climb, then increases again after sunset. Currently, mean maximum relative humidity ranges between 65% to 85%, while mean minimum relative humidity sits between 19% to 32%, with the average hovering around 51%.