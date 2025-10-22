GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: More rain expected, temperatures to drop below 17°C today

NCM forecasts fog, mist, and possible rainfall over eastern and inland areas

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE weather alert: More rain expected, temperatures to drop below 17°C today

Dubai: On Wednesday, UAE residents can look forward to a change in the weather, with overcast skies and potential rain in certain areas. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) indicates that we might see some low clouds, particularly along the coast, with a higher chance of rainfall in the eastern regions.

Temperatures will gradually decline, especially towards the west. Generally, we can expect daytime highs in the 30s, reaching up to 37°C, while the nights could bring cooler temperatures dropping to around 17°C. Currently, Dubai is experiencing mostly sunny skies at 28°C, along with breezy conditions.

Humidity levels are forecasted to climb to 90%, so it might feel a bit sticky out there. Winds will be blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts potentially peaking at 40 km/h, stirring up dust and sand that could reduce visibility, particularly during the day in western areas. Fortunately, the winds are expected to calm down by nightfall.

For those planning to head to the coast, the sea conditions are looking moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, making it a decent time to enjoy some time by the water.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

More rain, cooler weather, and temperatures to dip

Rain expected in UAE, min temperatures to drop to 18°C

1m read
Partly cloudy weather

Rain to hit parts of UAE, temperatures drop below 40°C

1m read
Drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

Drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

1m read
Hail, heavy rain hits UAE

Hail, heavy rain hits UAE: What to expect this weekend

2m read