GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE winter alert: Temperatures drop below 10°C, frosty mornings ahead

Temperatures could drop an additional 4 to 6 degrees in the coming days

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE winter alert: Temperatures drop below 10°C, frosty mornings ahead
Instagram/@storm_ae

Dubai: The drop in temperatures has been notable across the UAE, with the lowest recorded this morning at 9.8°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 6.30 am. This marks the coolest morning so far as the country transitions into winter. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has indicated that further decreases are on the horizon, with forecasts suggesting temperatures could fall by an additional 4 to 6 degrees, leading to even cooler conditions in the coming days.

In contrast, the highest temperature recorded today was 35.5°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, at 2.15 pm, highlighting the typical fluctuations in temperature experienced as the UAE shifts from the warmer months into the cooler winter season.

Related Topics:
UAE winter

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Weather update: NCM issues dust alert in parts of UAE

Weather update: NCM issues dust alert in parts of UAE

2m read
UAE temperatures to drop further with cool winds today

UAE temperatures to drop further with cool winds today

1m read
Explore Al Ain: A family adventure awaits in the refreshing 14.6°C weather

14.6°C in Al Ain: Your guide to perfect weekend fun

4m read
Rain expected, temperatures to drop below 17°C today

Rain expected, temperatures to drop below 17°C today

1m read