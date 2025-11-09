Temperatures could drop an additional 4 to 6 degrees in the coming days
Dubai: The drop in temperatures has been notable across the UAE, with the lowest recorded this morning at 9.8°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 6.30 am. This marks the coolest morning so far as the country transitions into winter. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has indicated that further decreases are on the horizon, with forecasts suggesting temperatures could fall by an additional 4 to 6 degrees, leading to even cooler conditions in the coming days.
In contrast, the highest temperature recorded today was 35.5°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, at 2.15 pm, highlighting the typical fluctuations in temperature experienced as the UAE shifts from the warmer months into the cooler winter season.
