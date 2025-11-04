UAE weather shifts: Dusty skies and cooler temperatures ahead

Minimum temperature dips to 13°C in Al Ain
Dubai: UAE residents can expect a change in weather conditions on Tuesday, with cloudy skies in parts of the country and a noticeable drop in temperatures. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over western and coastal areas. Low clouds may form in the morning, while dusty conditions are likely in some northern and eastern regions during the day.
Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually, particularly in the western parts of the country. Daytime highs will reach around 36°C, while nighttime lows could fall to 17°C in some inland and mountainous areas. Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny and windy conditions. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning is 13.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 06:45
The maximum humidity level could reach up to 85 per cent, increasing the likelihood of mist or fog formation overnight in some areas.
Winds will blow at speeds of 10–25 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 40 km/h, especially in exposed areas. These winds may stir up dust and sand, leading to reduced visibility at times during the day. By night, wind speeds are expected to decrease gradually.
Sea conditions will range from moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, making it generally safe for marine activities, although some fluctuations are possible during periods of stronger winds.
