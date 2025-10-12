GOLD/FOREX
Unstable weather to linger across UAE with chances of rain and dusty winds

Low-pressure systems to bring cloud cover, showers and shifting winds in coming days

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy skies today, with chances of convective cloud formation over northern, eastern, and some internal and southern areas, including islands.
Instagram/officialuaeweather

Dubai: Unstable weather conditions are expected to persist across the UAE as a surface low-pressure system, coupled with an upper air low, continues to influence the region. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy skies today, with chances of convective cloud formation over northern, eastern, and some internal and southern areas, including islands. These clouds may bring scattered rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate, turning fresh to strong at times — particularly with clouds — causing blowing dust and sand and reducing visibility.

Forecast for the coming 4 days

Monday, 13 October 2025

The NCM expects similar conditions on Monday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a chance of convective clouds developing over northern and eastern areas, extending towards internal and southern regions. Some of these clouds may bring rainfall. The weather will turn humid by night and early Tuesday morning, especially in western areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Winds will range from southeasterly to northeasterly at 15–30 km/h, occasionally reaching 55 km/h near clouds. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue, with potential rainfall over eastern and southern areas. Humidity levels will rise by night and early Wednesday morning, with fog or mist likely in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in eastern and southern areas. Nights will be humid, with a chance of fog or mist over coastal and internal regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, and the sea will stay slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
