Light to moderate rain, winds expected across Abu Dhabi till Tuesday

Public advised to avoid valleys and stay alert for sudden weather changes
Abu Dhabi is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall across various areas, including limited interior regions, through Tuesday, October 14, 2025, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The rain will be accompanied by moderate to fresh winds with clouds, leading authorities to advise caution on the roads.
In Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the weather may be more severe, with rain of varying intensity over scattered areas, which could become heavy at times in limited regions.
Forecasts also warn of active to strong winds with clouds and the possibility of small hailstones.
Authorities urged the public to drive carefully and adhere to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first-aid kits, and prepare alternative light sources in case of emergencies.
On Monday, October 13, 2025, conditions across the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over northern, eastern, internal, and southern areas, possibly leading to rainfall.
The night and early morning hours may bring humidity and fog over western regions. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh to strong, particularly near clouds, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility, with speeds reaching up to 55 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times with cloud activity.
While on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with chances of rain-bearing clouds forming eastward and southward.
Conditions will be humid by night and early Wednesday morning, with fog or mist likely over coastal and internal areas.
Winds will shift southeasterly to northwesterly, moderate to fresh at times, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the day will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds expected over eastern and southern areas. Fog or mist may form overnight and into Thursday morning in coastal and internal regions.
Winds will be southeasterly turning northwesterly, moderate to fresh at times, with speeds up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Finally, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, occasionally becoming cloudy over some areas, with fog or mist possible overnight and into Friday morning. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, freshening at times up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
