UAE to see some rain in the coming days

The NCM said rainfall is likely by Tuesday
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a spell of unstable weather across parts of the UAE in the coming days, with fog formation, cumulus clouds, and a chance of rain over scattered areas.
According to the NCM, weather conditions tonight are expected to remain humid in some coastal areas, with fog or light fog forming overnight and into Sunday morning.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, while winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at light to moderate speeds, reaching up to 30 km/h.
The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The weather pattern is expected to persist tomorrow, remaining humid during the early morning hours over coastal and inland regions, with possible fog or light fog.
Conditions will be generally clear to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds developing over the eastern regions.
On Monday, light fog may continue to form in the morning, followed by the appearance of cumulus clouds over the eastern parts of the country.
The NCM said rainfall is likely by Tuesday, particularly in the eastern and southern regions.
The authority urged motorists to exercise caution during fog and rainfall, and to follow official weather updates and safety advisories.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox