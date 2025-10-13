UAE authorities issue multiple warnings amid unstable weather conditions

Rain, hail and strong winds hit several areas; emergency teams on high alert
Police, emergency authorities and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have released five key advisories for the public and motorists during the ongoing period of unstable weather, expected to continue until midweek.
The conditions include rainfall of varying intensity, convective cloud formation, and strong winds that may cause flying debris and reduced visibility.
On Sunday, several parts of the country witnessed rain of different intensities, especially in the northern and eastern regions, extending to some inland and western areas, with small hail reported in limited locations.
Authorities urged the public to avoid valleys, flood-prone areas, and zones of water accumulation, and to drive cautiously due to low visibility and strong downdrafts.
Police reminded drivers that entering valleys during water flow carries a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days under Ministerial Resolution No. 227 of 2023.
They also warned against approaching open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder, stressing that ignoring safety measures while driving in rain can lead to serious accidents and heavy penalties.
The NCM stated that the country is currently affected by a surface low-pressure system from the south, combined with an upper-air low and a cold, moist air mass.
The centre warned that heavy rain and strong downdrafts from convective clouds over some eastern regions could cause flying debris and poor visibility. Residents were advised to stay away from valleys, landslide-prone slopes, and areas of water accumulation.
People were also urged to avoid open or high areas during lightning and thunder and to remain cautious of downdraft winds that could cause sudden visibility drops.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office advised drivers to follow reduced speed limits, stay away from valleys and flood paths, and ensure the availability of first aid kits and emergency lights in vehicles.
Rain of varying intensity is expected in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, with some areas likely to see heavy rainfall, strong winds, and small hail.
In Abu Dhabi, light to moderate rain is forecast in scattered areas, possibly extending inland, accompanied by moderate to active winds.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that it is closely monitoring weather developments in coordination with the NCM, Ministry of Interior, and other partners.
The authority said that all relevant entities are fully prepared to handle any emergencies, with continuous coordination between federal and local authorities.
The public was urged to follow official weather updates, avoid flooded areas, and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.
Traffic fines and penalties during rainy weather
Police urged motorists to drive carefully on internal and external roads, avoid flooded zones, and comply with the directions of relevant authorities.
Drivers were reminded to check weather updates before travel, reduce speed, and maintain safe distances.
Traffic penalties include:
Gathering near valleys, floods or dams during rain: Dh1,000 fine and 6 black points
Entering valleys during water flow: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days
Obstructing authorities during emergency or rescue operations: Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days
The NCEMA has published a detailed safety guide on its official website — www.ncema.gov.ae
— outlining steps to reduce risks during heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms.
Key precautions include:
Exercise caution when driving on wet or altered roads.
Clean and maintain drainage systems.
Secure objects that could be blown away by strong winds.
Keep emergency numbers (999) accessible.
Maintain electrical wiring and plumbing systems.
Keep first aid kits and backup lighting ready.
Follow weather updates via official channels.
Avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during storms.
Keep children indoors during unstable weather.
Avoid standing under trees or near power poles.
Do not walk, swim or drive through flooded areas.
In case of thunderstorms, NCEMA advises:
Stay away from power lines, even if power is out.
If driving, stop and seek shelter if winds are too strong.
Leave the sea immediately if swimming.
Unplug electrical appliances to avoid lightning surges.
Avoid high places, rooftops and construction sites.
Prepare firefighting tools as lightning may cause fires.
Avoid using mobile phones outdoors unless essential.
Stay away from windows and metal doors.
Follow evacuation orders issued by authorities promptly.
Turn on headlights and hazard lights.
Drive slowly and maintain a safe distance.
Avoid overtaking or sudden braking.
If visibility drops, pull over safely away from traffic.
Drive with extra caution as wet roads may cause skidding or hidden road markings.
