Cooler days ahead: UAE sees temperature drop, chance of rain this week

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over western areas, particularly along the coasts and islands, accompanied by a slight and gradual drop in temperatures. Night and early Monday morning will be humid in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, occasionally fresh, 10–20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.