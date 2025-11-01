Cooler days ahead: UAE sees temperature drop, chance of rain this week

Jebel Jais hits UAE’s lowest temperature at 17.3°C today
Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported that the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE this morning was 17.3°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 04:45 local time.
According to the NCM forecast:
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over western areas, particularly along the coasts and islands, accompanied by a slight and gradual drop in temperatures. Night and early Monday morning will be humid in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, occasionally fresh, 10–20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Partly cloudy conditions will continue, with a chance of light rain, mainly over coastal and island areas. Night and early Tuesday morning will remain humid, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds, occasionally fresh, 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate, possibly rough westward in the Arabian Gulf by afternoon, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over western areas and islands, with a probability of rainfall and dusty conditions northward and eastward. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.
Weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over western areas and islands, with a chance of light rain. Night and early Thursday morning will remain humid, with light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds, freshening at times, 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
