Appointment slots increase 10% but demand surges as UAE resident base grows: VFS Global
Dubai: As UAE residents’ eye the extended winter school break—stretching from late November through early January—many are wondering whether European holiday plans are realistic given persistent concerns about Schengen visa appointment delays.
According to Monaz Billimoria, Deputy Regional Head UAE, Oman and Qatar of VFS Global, the answer is cautiously optimistic—but only for those who plan ahead.
Contrary to popular perception, Schengen visa appointment availability has actually increased. "The Schengen have increased by almost 10 per cent compared to last year in terms of volume, and by the end of the year, they will probably be even a little more," Billimoria told Gulf News.
However, she quickly added a crucial caveat: “It is incorrect to say that there are fewer slots available, because that’s giving a very myopic or one-sided picture. What one definitely needs to bear in mind is that they have increased appointments. But please also bear in mind that the number of people applying has also increased.”
The root cause? UAE's exponential growth as a destination has dramatically expanded the resident base, creating unprecedented demand for travel documentation.
For those hoping to secure a last-minute European getaway, Billimoria’s advice is blunt: don't count on it.
"There shouldn’t be last-minute travels," she stated firmly. "If you're planning the holiday, you thought it through, and ideally, you should be giving yourself at least a month before you decide that you're going to go on a holiday. And if it is a last-minute thing, then you may or may not get a slot within the timeline."
"(UAE travellers) have become much more organized over the last two and a half years," Billimoria explained. "People do plan their trips in advance. People do make the effort to secure appointments online in advance, knowing how difficult it is for Schengen appointments."
Despite concerns about delays, actual visa processing times remain essentially unchanged. "I would say there is no real delay from an embassy, except for sporadic cases in terms of processing an application," Billimoria clarified.
The confusion, she explained, stems from conflating two different issues: difficulty securing an appointment slot versus actual processing delays once an application is submitted.
"You may have a delay in getting a slot because there's too much demand and there's less supply, right? But not that once you've applied, most of them will revert to you within the 15 working day timeline, which is the Schengen rule."
For residents eyeing the extended school holiday period, which includes National Day celebrations and runs into early January, there's still hope—but action is required now.
"Yeah, absolutely. 100%," Billimoria confirmed when asked if travellers starting their planning now could realistically secure appointments for the winter break.
Her advice? "Slots are not something that are stagnant in nature. Slots keep getting released in a timely manner for all different countries. One needs to be attentive and log on, and see what's available."
