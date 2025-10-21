Travel firms predict boom in niche experiences as UAE visitors seek authentic getaways
Dubai: UAE travellers are so done with following crowded tourist itineraries. New travel data reveals that in 2026, holidaymakers will abandon generic experiences to craft trips around their individual interests—from beauty treatments to mountain hikes to literary escapes and more.
Travel platforms Skyscanner and Expedia have identified a striking shift: UAE travellers are no longer asking “where should I go?” but rather "what do I love, and where can I do more of it?"
More than half of UAE travellers—55 per cent—have purchased beauty products abroad, with 45 per cent now planning trips specifically to access skincare treatments and beauty stores.
"Beauty rituals have the potential to shape how, not just where, beauty lovers travel," according to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report. Remarkably, 37 per cent cited beauty treatments as cheaper abroad than at home.
But it is not just about pampering. The hospitality industry is witnessing what Skyscanner calls “Destination Check-in,” where the hotel itself becomes the main attraction. Seventy-six percent of travellers have chosen destinations based purely on accommodation, flipping traditional travel planning on its head.
Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, said, “Some of my most unforgettable travel moments come from immersing myself in local cultures, supporting local economies, and exploring less-traveled destinations.”
Food tourism is gaining equal traction. Eighty-three percent of UAE visitors explore local supermarkets and grocery stores when travelling, with 57 per cent saying they learn more about local culture in food aisles than anywhere else. This isn't about fine dining—it is about authenticity.
Expedia's data points to another major trend: travellers increasingly seek meaningful experiences over Instagram moments.
“Hotel Hop”—booking multiple properties within one destination—now appeals to 81 per cent of UAE travellers, who want to experience different neighbourhoods and mix budget stays with luxury hotels.
Meanwhile, 84 per cent express interest in farm stays, with hiking, animal interactions, and gardening ranking as top activities.
From sumo wrestling in Japan to Muay Thai in Thailand, UAE travelers — particularly Gen Z and Millennial travelers (80 per cent) — are seeking front-row seats to learn about timeless traditions. “Fan Voyage shows it’s not just about the game — it’s about community, culture, and feeling like a local,” said Expedia.
The data also highlights escapism through entertainment. Eighty-one percent of UAE travellers say their desire for "set-jetting"—visiting locations featured in films and TV shows—has increased, with 59 per cent of Gen Z now planning trips based on screen content.
Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, summed up the shift: "People are opting for different experiences based on their personal interests and hobbies. There are different ways that travellers in the UAE are enjoying holidays, and they can now plan their trips with greater purpose."
Another trend: Readaways. Trips in 2026 are getting ‘lit’ — literally. Travellers are seeking getaways focused on reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones.
As #BookTok continues to dominate social media, interest in literary-themed travels is surging with Pinterest searches for "book club retreat ideas" up 265 per cent.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox