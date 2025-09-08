Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Oman as authorities warn of flash floods

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority urges caution amid storms, winds and poor visibility
Dubai: Heavy rain swept across several parts of Oman on Monday, with authorities warning of thunderstorms, active winds, and flash flooding in affected areas.
The Civil Aviation Authority said in its daily forecast that conditions would be partly cloudy to cloudy over much of the country, particularly in the northern and eastern governorates, with scattered rain and occasional thunderstorms.
The system is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, rising dust and sand in desert areas, and reduced horizontal visibility due to fog and mist overnight and early morning.
The weather front has already brought significant rainfall to North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, where multiple wilayats reported storms of varying intensity. In Ibra, villages including Masroon, Al Fulaij, Al Thabti, and Al Alayah saw moderate to heavy rain.
Al Mudhaibi experienced heavy downpours along with strong descending winds across villages such as Lazaq, Al Fath, Al Ainain, and Al Aflaj, extending to the Niyabat of Samad Al Shan and surrounding areas.
In Al Qabil, rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy was recorded in villages including Wadi Nam, Al Sarm, and Al Ghalaji. Meanwhile, in Wadi Bani Khalid, communities such as Al Amiqin, Habisin, and Maqal also experienced sustained rainfall. Several valleys and ravines in these areas saw flooding as a result.
The CAA has urged residents to exercise caution, avoid wadis and unstable structures, and expect possible disruptions due to reduced visibility and slippery road conditions. Winds are forecast to reach up to 40 km/h at times, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
