Oman to open registration for Hajj 2026 on September 23

Dubai: Citizens and expatriate residents in Oman planning to perform the pilgrimage can register online for the 2026 Hajj season starting September 23, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced.
According to Oman Arabic daily, eligible applicants — citizens and residents aged 18 and above — will have until October 8 to complete electronic registration through the official portal, www.hajj.om, using their civil number, ID card, or a mobile number linked to the national authentication system.
Applications submitted outside the portal or beyond the deadline will not be considered, officials said, stressing the move is designed to ensure transparency and fairness.
The ministry emphasised that registration alone does not guarantee a place. Selection will be determined automatically based on Oman’s quota from Saudi authorities, with successful applicants notified via text message. A detailed schedule for the 2026 season, including final entry deadlines for pilgrims travelling by land and air, will be released soon.
Authorities reiterated their commitment to streamlining procedures, curbing unauthorised interference by Hajj service providers, and ensuring high-quality services for pilgrims. They also warned that inaccurate information could result in disqualification, with cancelled slots reassigned to the next eligible candidate.
