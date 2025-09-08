GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman to open registration for Hajj 2026 on September 23

The ministry emphasised that registration alone does not guarantee a place

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Selection will be determined automatically based on Oman’s quota from Saudi authorities.
Selection will be determined automatically based on Oman’s quota from Saudi authorities.
AFP

Dubai: Citizens and expatriate residents in Oman planning to perform the pilgrimage can register online for the 2026 Hajj season starting September 23, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced.

According to Oman Arabic daily, eligible applicants — citizens and residents aged 18 and above — will have until October 8 to complete electronic registration through the official portal, www.hajj.om, using their civil number, ID card, or a mobile number linked to the national authentication system.

Applications submitted outside the portal or beyond the deadline will not be considered, officials said, stressing the move is designed to ensure transparency and fairness.

The ministry emphasised that registration alone does not guarantee a place. Selection will be determined automatically based on Oman’s quota from Saudi authorities, with successful applicants notified via text message. A detailed schedule for the 2026 season, including final entry deadlines for pilgrims travelling by land and air, will be released soon.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to streamlining procedures, curbing unauthorised interference by Hajj service providers, and ensuring high-quality services for pilgrims. They also warned that inaccurate information could result in disqualification, with cancelled slots reassigned to the next eligible candidate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Royal Oman Police has urged residents to seek medical help exclusively from licensed health institutions and warned against being deceived by individuals exploiting vulnerable citizens for financial gain.

Two held for practicing witchcraft and sorcery

1m read
Manafith provides mandatory third-party liability (TPL) insurance for non-Saudi vehicles transiting and entering Saudi Arabia’s borders. Picture used for illustative purposes.

Driving to Saudi Arabia? Here’s how to insure your car

3m read
“Using any literary or artistic work without prior approval from its owner constitutes a breach of the Copyright Protection Law,” the authority said

SR5,000 fine for sharing poems without consent

1m read
The season officially began on Dhul Hijjah 14, with visa services facilitated through Nusuk, the Kingdom’s digital platform for pilgrimage services.

Over 1.2 million Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

1m read