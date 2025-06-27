Discover waterfalls, mountain views, beaches, and UNESCO sites
Dubai: Salalah is often called the Arabian Peninsula's hidden gem, especially during the Khareef (monsoon) season. From late June to September, Salalah is one of the few places in the region with a lush, green, misty climate and cool, rainy breezes, a world away from the sweltering 45–48°C temperatures found elsewhere in the Gulf. This makes it a popular choice for UAE residents looking to beat the heat.
Known for its dramatic landscapes, foggy, green-capped mountains, waterfalls, and crystal-clear beaches - Salalah offers so many options that planning an itinerary can be a challenge.
So if you find yourself there for close to a week, here's how to make the most of six days in Salalah, blending scenic adventures with historical discoveries.
Start your trip at Al Baleed Archaeological Park, a key site in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Land of Frankincense. Walk through the ancient ruins and visit the Museum of the Frankincense Land to learn about Salalah’s historic role in the incense trade.
Next, enjoy a scenic lunch stop in Hamrir, then take a drive through the green mountains of Wadi Nahiz and Jawjab. End the day with a visit to Ain Sahalnoot, a serene natural spring surrounded by towering cliffs and dense vegetation. .
Begin your day with visits to two popular natural springs, Ain Hamran and Ain Athum, both nestled in green valleys and ideal for short walks or photo stops.
Continue to Taqah, a historic coastal town where you can tour Taqah Castle, the Koofan Heritage House, and the Museum of Generations Continuity at Al Askar Tower. These spots offer a glimpse into traditional Omani life.
Wrap up your day by watching the sunset from Taqah Cliff, which offers views of the town and coastline below.
Head west to Eftalquot Viewpoint, an ideal photo stop overlooking Salalah’s dramatic coastline. Continue to Al Mughsail Beach, where you can explore Marneef Cave and its famous blowholes that shoot seawater high into the air.
For a change in scenery, drive up to the mountain village of Sha’at, often covered in mist and clouds.
Then head back toward the city for an evening at Ittin Plain, a popular gathering spot with food stalls, open-air spaces, and seasonal events.
Spend your morning at Wadi Darbat, one of Salalah’s most iconic natural attractions. Enjoy boat rides, spot waterfalls (in season), and unwind with a picnic lunch in the serene surroundings.
In the afternoon, visit Sumhuram Archaeological Park, another UNESCO World Heritage Site once known as the ancient port of Khor Rori. Explore the ruins and imagine the bustling trade routes that once passed through this site.
As the day winds down, head to Hawana Salalah Marina, a modern waterfront area perfect for a stroll, coffee break, or a dinner by the sea.
Drive east to Al Damar Beach, where ocean breezes and sweeping sea views await. Along the way, stop at the anti-gravity hill, a curious spot where vehicles appear to defy gravity and roll uphill.
Don’t miss the baobab trees, ancient and rare, they are found only in this part of Arabia. Then ascend to Jabal Samhan, one of Oman’s highest peaks, offering stunning cliff views and, if you're lucky, a glimpse of the elusive Arabian leopard.
Finish the day in the town of Mirbat, home to old forts, traditional houses, and a peaceful seafront perfect for an evening stroll.
For your final day, pack your hiking shoes and head to Dhalkut, a remote area about 198 km from Salalah. Known for its rugged mountain terrain and sea views, this area is ideal for nature lovers.
Explore Dhalkut’s free walking trails, admire the massive baobab trees, some of the largest in the Arabian Peninsul aand visit the village of Deem. Unwind at Dhalkut Beach, where the mountains meet the sea.
This article was originally published on June 27, 2025 and has been updated since.