Dubai: Salalah is often called the Arabian Peninsula's hidden gem, especially during the Khareef (monsoon) season. From late June to September, Salalah is one of the few places in the region with a lush, green, misty climate and cool, rainy breezes, a world away from the sweltering 45–48°C temperatures found elsewhere in the Gulf. This makes it a popular choice for UAE residents looking to beat the heat.