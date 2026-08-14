Family Fun, Food Deals and Cool Escapes: Top Things to Do Across the UAE This August

Workshops, wellness retreats and wallet-friendly meals to beat the summer heat
MINT Market brings families together for two days of hands-on activities, creative workshops, educational talks and interactive experiences. Designed for all ages, the event gives children a fun way to explore new interests and families a chance to spend quality time together. Tickets cost Dh50 per person, with free entry for children under 12.
When: August 22 and 23, 10am–6pm
Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai
For more details: Visit MintMarket.ae
Children aged five to 14 can explore the history and mechanics of board games through hands-on play. Activities include traditional Emirati games, along with daily opportunities to design and build an original game.
When: Until August 21; check website for timings
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island
For more details: Visit visitabudhabi.ae
Description: Discover Dh10 dishes at participating restaurants and cafés located near stations on the Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines. Part of Dubai Summer Surprises, the citywide dining promotion covers casual eateries, dessert spots and neighbourhood favourites, allowing diners to sample affordable food while travelling from e& Station in the north to Expo 2020 Station in the south.
When: Until August 30; during participating venue hours
Where: Restaurants and cafés near Dubai Metro stations
For more details: Visit mydss.ae
First-time visitors to Samadhi Wellness can enjoy a yoga class, pool access and recovery sessions featuring a sauna and ice bath for Dh77 per person. The Dubai Summer Surprises package offers an introduction to the Jumeirah boutique wellness centre’s expert-led classes and holistic approach to well-being.
When: Daily until August 23, 7am–9pm
Where: Samadhi Wellness, Jumeirah 3, Dubai
For more details: Visit samadhi-wellness.com
Chef Society brings several of the UAE’s popular chef-led dining concepts together under one roof. Diners can explore dishes from REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Bait Maryam, Bonci UAE, Athar By The Q Lab and My Cookie Dough, with live entertainment adding to the atmosphere on weekends.
When: Until September 30, 4pm–8pm
Where: Near Five Guys, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
For more details: Visit citycentremalls.com
Children aged four to 10 can stay active with a full day of snow-based activities, interactive learning and group experiences at Ski Dubai. The indoor camp costs Dh399 per day or Dh1,500 per week, offering a wintry escape during the hottest part of the year.
When: Until August 21, 9am–5pm
Where: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
For more details: Visit skidxb.com
SHOEMART is inviting UAE residents to nominate deserving students for its annual scholarship campaign. Four students will each receive Dh15,000 towards their education, creating a total scholarship fund of Dh60,000. The initiative is conducted with Channel 4 FM, Radio 4 FM, Al Rabia FM and Gold FM, reaching communities in four languages.
When: Nominations open until August 28
Where: Open to eligible residents across the UAE
For more details: SMS “SHOEMART” to 6887 and follow the participating Channel 4 Network radio stations.
Jamavar Dubai celebrates Kerala’s harvest festival with Leelamma’s Onam Sadhya, a multi-course feast served in banana leaf-style presentation. The menu features traditional accompaniments, curries, rice dishes and desserts, alongside king fish fry and Alleppey prawn curry. A fully vegetarian option is also available. The experience costs Dh215, or Dh195 for the vegetarian menu.
When: August 15–30, lunch and dinner
Where: Jamavar Dubai, Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Call 04 553 7852 or visit jamavarrestaurants.com
Fiesta Fridays brings the flavours, music and spirit of Latin America to AMARU each week. The evening combines fire-led cuisine and ritual-inspired cocktails with live Tango and Salsa performances, creating an energetic after-dark dining experience in the heart of Souk Madinat Jumeirah.
When: Every Friday from 8.30pm
Where: AMARU Dubai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
For more details: Call 04 227 5881 or 050 263 7060.
Solara’s daily dining experience presents regional dishes inspired by the culinary heritage of the Mediterranean and Levant. Served in an elegant setting overlooking Downtown Dubai, the contemporary two-course menu costs Dh149 per person and combines familiar flavours with refined presentation.
When: Daily, 7pm–11pm
Where: Solara, Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Call 04 275 8833 or email dineatsolara@addresshotels.com
Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown welcomes guests and their dogs with pet-friendly accommodation, an in-room pet bed and water bowl, designated areas and outdoor dining at Open Sesame and Orange Feels.
Stays start from Dh500. The Dh200 pet supplement from every booking is donated to Stray Dogs Center, supporting the rescue and rehabilitation of abandoned animals across the UAE.
When: Until August 31
Where: Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Dubai
For more details: WhatsApp 054 793 5155 or visit hotelindigodubai.com.
Arabian Center brings Dubai’s animated FREEJ characters to life through interactive family activities. Children can pose inside the FREEJ School Bus, personalise a wooden bus, solve matching puzzles and complete a touch-and-guess challenge.
They can also collect stamps in a special activity passport and redeem a reward. Character appearances and plush toy giveaways take place every Friday and Saturday.
When: Until August 23, daily from 3pm–10pm
Where: Arabian Center, Al Mizhar, Dubai
For more details: Visit arabiancenter.com
noon’s seasonal sale offers savings of up to 80 per cent on thousands of products, including stationery, laptops, backpacks, study furniture and groceries.
Shoppers can browse collections by grade, order personalised backpacks, bottles and lunch boxes, and explore ranges featuring Disney, Marvel, football, gaming and anime characters. Additional card offers, interactive rewards and complimentary school boxes for eligible customers are also available, while stocks last.
When: August 14 until September 2
Where: noon.com and the noon app across the UAE
For more details: Visit noon.com
Children can step into the role of cyber investigators at Kaspersky’s new Cybersecurity Center. Through digital missions and interactive simulations, participants learn to spot online threats, investigate clues, practise safe browsing and respond to realistic security scenarios.
The role-play experience encourages critical thinking, responsible online behaviour and greater awareness of digital risks from an early age.
When: Ongoing; during KidZania opening hours
Where: KidZania, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Visit thedubaimall.com
Children aged five to 14 can spend their holidays tackling ninja challenges, trampolines, climbing walls, laser tag, bowling, arcade games and virtual reality experiences.
The supervised indoor camp also includes creative workshops, slime making and science experiments. Half-day sessions cost Dh199 daily or Dh799 weekly, while full-day sessions cost Dh299 daily or Dh1,099 weekly.
When: Until August 28; half-day and full-day sessions available
Where: Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai
For more details: Visit locobear.ae/summer-camp